Tech

How to see which apps are draining your iPhone battery the fastest

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple has a tool that lets you see the health of your battery and which apps are draining your battery the fastest.
  • If your iPhone battery seems to die quicker than it used to, try some of these tricks.
  • You'll be able to see which apps drain your battery, and if your battery needs to be replaced.
An attendee demonstrates the Apple  iPhone XR smartphone during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. 
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A lot of things can cause your battery to drain quickly. If you have your screen brightness turned up, for example, or if you're out of range of Wi-Fi or cellular, your battery might drain quicker than normal. It might even die fast if your battery health has deteriorated over time. Some of those things are out of your control, but there are ways to better manage your battery on your iPhone, and Apple makes it easy.

Here's how to quickly see which apps are draining your iPhone battery
The apps using up battery on my iPhone.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Open Settings on your iPhone.
  • Choose Battery.
  • Tap "Battery Health." Make sure this says that your iPhone is at "Peak Performance Capability." If not, consider going to the Apple Store to get a new battery. You might want to do this if your battery's maximum capacity is below 90%.
  • Now go back to the main battery screen and scroll down.
  • You'll see a list of the apps that have used the most battery life. In my case it's Safari, but yours might be different. You might even spot an app that's draining your battery far faster than anything else.
  • Tap "Show Activity."
  • Now you can see how long you've spent using each app. If there's one that drains your battery a lot with just a little bit of usage, then you may want to consider uninstalling it.
  • Tap "Last 10 Days." This shows the apps that used the most battery over the last 10 days. This is where you might find some surprises: I thought I spent most of my time in Mail and Slack, but it turns out I spend more time in GroupMe over the past 10 days.

That's the gist of it. It's simple to see the apps that are using up your battery. This is particularly useful if you download a new app and notice that your battery starts draining really quickly. Sometimes bugs might cause this to happen, and you'll know what's causing the problem and to delete the app until it's fixed. Or you might discover that your battery health isn't as good as it once was, and that it's time to get a new battery at the Apple Store.

VIDEO0:4300:43
Stop quitting apps on your iPhone and iPad ... it's making things worse

