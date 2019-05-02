How to see which apps are draining your iPhone battery the fastest

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.Energyread more
Tesla says in a filing that CEO Elon Musk plans to buy about $10 million of its stock.Marketsread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was "transitory."Market Insiderread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders has tried to set himself apart from former Vice President Joe Biden on free trade issues in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.Politicsread more
Here's how to see which apps are making your iPhone's battery drain the fastest.Technologyread more
Toyota Motor plans to invest millions in businesses that specialize in autonomous transportation in the automaker's most recent push to step into the self-driving market.Autosread more
Microsoft recently briefly hit the milestone of a $1 trillion market cap, a 230% increase since Satya Nadella became CEO.Technologyread more
The study, found that 56% of respondents, equating to roughly 137 million adults in the U.S., reported at least one instance of financial struggle due to medical expenses.Health and Scienceread more
Hedge fund king Ray Dalio is throwing his considerable weight behind an economic philosophy that would use zero interest rates to finance big government spending for more...Economyread more
"The Mueller Report" sold more than 40,000 copies last week, according to an industry tracker.Politicsread more
A lot of things can cause your battery to drain quickly. If you have your screen brightness turned up, for example, or if you're out of range of Wi-Fi or cellular, your battery might drain quicker than normal. It might even die fast if your battery health has deteriorated over time. Some of those things are out of your control, but there are ways to better manage your battery on your iPhone, and Apple makes it easy.
That's the gist of it. It's simple to see the apps that are using up your battery. This is particularly useful if you download a new app and notice that your battery starts draining really quickly. Sometimes bugs might cause this to happen, and you'll know what's causing the problem and to delete the app until it's fixed. Or you might discover that your battery health isn't as good as it once was, and that it's time to get a new battery at the Apple Store.