London Stock Exchange CEO hints at how the 300-year-old trading venue could use blockchain

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Credit Suisse says global trends will boost these sectors

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...

Investing in supertrendsread more

Major banks are telling clients to be ready for a sudden rip...

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.

Marketsread more

Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'

Market Insiderread more

Indonesia plans to move its capital from Jakarta. Here's why

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.

Asia Politicsread more

Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

The Fedread more

London Stock Exchange CEO hints at how 300-year-old venue could...

The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.

Technologyread more

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Politicsread more

Asia Pacific stocks mixed; Fed's Powell hints there won't be rate...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Thursday afternoon trade, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not...

Asia Marketsread more

AG William Barr won't attend House Judiciary hearing scheduled...

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat prices IPO at $25 per share

That's at the top end of the company's original expected range between $23 and $25 per share.

Food & Beverageread more

Cramer: 'We've had a terrific run' — it's time to trim some...

The stock market is in "fine shape — somewhat overheated, most definitely — but I still think it makes sense to stay the course," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Qualcomm, Fitbit,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 1.

Market Insiderread more
Tech

London Stock Exchange CEO hints at how the 300-year-old trading venue could use blockchain

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • The LSE recently invested in a start-up that claims to have issued the first automated crypto-denominated bond.
  • CEO Nikhil Rathi says he sees a use for blockchain in processes like issuing securities and settling trades.
  • Other stock exchanges, like Switzerland and Gibraltar's, have been exploring blockchain technology as well.
London Stock Exchange
Rob Stothard | Getty Images

London's more than 300-year-old stock exchange is one of the oldest in the world. Fast forward to the digital age, and it's thinking about how it can deploy new technologies like the blockchain.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, hinted that the blockchain — which records data across a distributed network of computers rather than a centralized server — could find some use in the U.K.'s stock market.

"You can certainly see distributed ledger technology having an application in the issuance process," he told CNBC in an interview this week. "I can see that technology being used in settlement too."

Rathi said that the exchange has noticed an "interesting array of different ideas" from rival venues, adding "we'll see which ones gain market traction."

Switzerland's SIX exchange for instance is looking to launch a blockchain-based platform to speed up the trading process, while the Gibraltar Stock Exchange has launched digital versions of securities like corporate bonds.

London's market venue recently bought a minority stake in a company called Nivaura, which claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.

The LSE says it's been testing the issuance, admission and trading of equities with Nivaura in what's called a regulatory "sandbox." It didn't comment on whether that testing would eventually be deployed in a real market environment however.

Many financial firms have said they see a big benefit to the industry from blockchain technology, but are distancing themselves from cryptocurrencies. The first blockchain was created to serve as the public ledger for bitcoin transactions.

J.P. Morgan for instance has said it will launch its own token pegged to the dollar — otherwise known as a stablecoin — in its wholesale payments business. The bank's CEO Jamie Dimon has been known to be deeply critical of cryptocurrencies, once calling bitcoin a fraud.

Rathi said that, while he supported competition and innovation in the capital markets business, some "extreme manifestations" in the crypto space were cause for "a little bit of caution."

Cryptocurrencies have pulled back significantly from a huge rally in late 2017 and early 2018. Bitcoin, which flew close to an all-time high near $20,000 in December 2017, was last trading at a price of $5,300, according to CoinDesk.

More In Tech

Salvador Rodriguez
Kate Fazzini
Kif Leswing
Read More