Starbucks is speeding up innovation at its Seattle research hub

The Tryer Center was designed to have projects go from idea to action within 100 days. Here's a mock-up of a new way to format mobile order and pickup.

Inside a 20,000-square-foot facility at its headquarters in Seattle, global coffee giant Starbucks is trying something different. In a way the 48-year-old company's new innovation hub, named the Tryer Center, feels like it could be home to a startup in Silicon Valley.

The vision for Tryer and the next wave of innovation at the brand is CEO Kevin Johnson's. He has been at the helm for some two years since succeeding Howard Schultz, and is focusing hard on three strategic priorities in the U.S.: the creation of a better in-store experience, innovating its beverage platform and creating stronger digital relationships. The plan has seen success as company just reported its third-straight quarter of 4 percent same store sales growth in the U.S.

"We now have 30,000 stores around the world serving 100 million customers a week, and with scale and complexity, it can become the enemy of speed. This is all about how we transform the way we work at Starbucks, so that we can accelerate the velocity of innovation," Johnson said.

At Tryer, employees are testing out new combinations for cold beverages, using rapid prototyping via 3D printer and even trying out delivery mechanisms for the company's new partnership with UberEats for delivery. They're surrounded by walls filled with sticky notes, and functional mock stores built on wheels, so they can be deconstructed and remodeled quickly. The facility is where new projects, generated by employees — known as "partners" at Starbucks — across the company's headquarters, are being put to the test, going from idea to action in 100 days.