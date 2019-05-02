VW says it must be 'realistic' about US tariff threat on EU cars

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...Investing in supertrendsread more
Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
Volkswagen posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros for the first three months of the year, in line with analyst expectations.Earningsread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.Asia Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.Technologyread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not considering a cut...Asia Marketsread more
Despite rising headwinds and concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, Asian developing economies are still set to grow "in a very steady way," the president of the...Asia Economyread more
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.Politicsread more
Volkswagen reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday, as the automaker attempts to increase the pace of its transformation.
The German firm posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) for the first three months of the year. That compared with operating profit of 4.2 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter operating profit to come in at 3.9 billion euros.
Volkswagen, which is still battling to recover from a 2015 scandal over emissions test cheating, also said it had decided to take a 1 billion euro charge in the first quarter, as a result of legal risks.
"It is certainly very unfortunate that we had to book more provisions but we assess every single risk and exposure we have continuously and it was the point in time to make those provisions," Frank Witter, chief financial officer of Volkswagen, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance and said it expected sales to increase as much as 5%. It projected an operating return on sales between 6.5% and 7%.
Revenue advanced 3.1% to 60 billion euros for the first three months of 2019, despite a drop in deliveries.
The company did not provide a net profit figure.
Earlier this year, Volkswagen CEO Herbet Diess said the carmaker would need to redouble its efforts in 2019 in order to meet its ambitious annual targets.
Diess told the Financial Times in February that the biggest risk to Volkswagen's 2019 profit would be potential tariffs from President Donald Trump's administration.
At the time, he estimated the worst-case scenario regarding potential U.S. tariffs could cost around 2.5 billion euros a year — roughly 13% of expected earnings.
"We certainly hope that the trade disputes can be resolved but it is no secret that 100% of the Porsche cars are being exported from Europe to the United States," Witter said.
He explained that approximately 70% of all Audi products were sold in the U.S., while for Volkswagen passenger cars it was a very small percentage being exported from Europe to the U.S. since most of their cars were built in North America.
"So, we still hope for the best, we do whatever we can but we are not party to the negotiations … We continue to be optimistic but also realistic," Witter said.
In February, Trump said he would impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if U.S. talks with the bloc can't produce a new deal. The EU has since threatened to tax 20 billion euros ($22 billion) worth of U.S. goods.
Both sides have cautiously hung on to existing agreements, promising to take no action until talks are concluded.