VW says it must be 'realistic' about US tariff threat on EU cars

The Volkswagen logo is displayed at Serramonte Volkswagen on November 18, 2016 in Colma, California.

Volkswagen reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday, as the automaker attempts to increase the pace of its transformation.

The German firm posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) for the first three months of the year. That compared with operating profit of 4.2 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter operating profit to come in at 3.9 billion euros.

Volkswagen, which is still battling to recover from a 2015 scandal over emissions test cheating, also said it had decided to take a 1 billion euro charge in the first quarter, as a result of legal risks.

"It is certainly very unfortunate that we had to book more provisions but we assess every single risk and exposure we have continuously and it was the point in time to make those provisions," Frank Witter, chief financial officer of Volkswagen, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance and said it expected sales to increase as much as 5%. It projected an operating return on sales between 6.5% and 7%.

Revenue advanced 3.1% to 60 billion euros for the first three months of 2019, despite a drop in deliveries.

The company did not provide a net profit figure.