Weight Watchers shares jump 5% as first-quarter earnings aren't as bad as feared

Shares of Weight Watchers rose 5% after the markets closed Wednesday as the company posted first-quarter results that weren't as bad as feared and boosted its forecast for the year.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on average analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: a loss of 16 cents vs. an expected loss of 26 cents

Revenue: $363.2 million vs. $365.9 million expected

Weight Watchers is trying to transform itself into a wellness brand instead of a diet company. It's revamped its image and rebranded itself as WW last year. The new look fell flat with consumers as the trendy keto diet went mainstream, hurting the company's recruiting efforts during the early part of the first quarter, the critical diet season.

The company in February warned it had a "soft" start to recruiting members at the beginning of the year, sending its stock tanking. In response, Weight Watchers said it would lean more on weight loss icon and board member Oprah Winfrey. The company debuted a new television ad featuring Winfrey at the end of April.

"Trends improved sequentially throughout the quarter, resulting in 4.6 million subscribers at quarter end, up 1% year-over-year," CEO Mindy Grossman said in a statement. "We are confident that our strategy to focus on providing holistic wellness solutions leveraging our best-in-class weight management program is the right path to support long-term sustainable growth."

Subscribers at the end of the period were up nearly 1% from the year-ago quarter. However, Weight Watchers attributed the increase to starting this quarter with more members than last year, helping offset "recruitment declines" in the quarter.

Weight Watchers swung to a loss of $10.7 million during the first quarter, or a loss of 16 cents per share, from a profit of $39.1 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected the company to lose 26 cents per share, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net sales declined 8.5% to $363.2 million, falling short the $365.9 million analysts had anticipated.

The company increased its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.35 and $1.55 per share from the previously guided range of $1.25 to $1.50. It reiterated its revenue expectation of about $1.4 billion.

Shares of Weight Weight Watchers have slid nearly 48% this year.