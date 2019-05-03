Bitcoin rallies to a six-month high, other cryptocurrencies also jump

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.Oil and Gasread more
U.S. employers likely maintained a strong pace of hiring in April while steadily increasing wages for workers, pointing to solid economic growth and moderate inflation...Economyread more
A trade deal between the United States and China — which is reportedly around the corner — might be derailed by a "temptation to game the system," according to a former U.S....World Economyread more
The lending was disclosed in Tesla's prospectus on Thursday to raise up to $2.3 billion with new shares and convertible debt.Technologyread more
US tech stocks push Norway's $1 trillion oil fund to best ever gains.Marketsread more
Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.Technologyread more
According to four company insiders, uBiome was routinely billing patients multiple times without their consent as part of an aggressive growth plan that focused on increasing...Technologyread more
A top SpaceX official on Thursday confirmed reports that one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules was completely destroyed during testing in April.Investing in Spaceread more
Bitcoin is on a tear Friday, climbing to a fresh six-month high.
The world's best-known cryptocurrency jumped more than 7% Friday to around $5,750, according to CoinDesk data, its highest level since November 14.
The reason for the upward move wasn't immediately clear. The virtual currency is now up more than 50% since the start of the year.
Other digital assets, including ether and XRP, also climbed. Ether moved about 5% higher to just shy of $170, while XRP was up nearly 2% at a price of 31 cents.
The entire market has added nearly $10 billion in value over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.
Cryptocurrencies are still well off their late-2017 highs, with bitcoin still about 70% off its near-$20,000 all-time peak. The market suffered a massive slump last year, but sentiment appears to be improving in 2019.
Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at social trading firm eToro, said the move was likely a "continuation" of an early April surge.
"Overall crypto market participants have been getting continuously bullish lately," he said by email.