Bitcoin rallies to a six-month high, other cryptocurrencies also jump

Bitcoin is on a tear Friday, climbing to a fresh six-month high.

The world's best-known cryptocurrency jumped more than 7% Friday to around $5,750, according to CoinDesk data, its highest level since November 14.

The reason for the upward move wasn't immediately clear. The virtual currency is now up more than 50% since the start of the year.

Other digital assets, including ether and XRP, also climbed. Ether moved about 5% higher to just shy of $170, while XRP was up nearly 2% at a price of 31 cents.