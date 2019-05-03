Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Lyft, Walmart, Target & more

MKM downgraded EA and said it doesn't see enough "upside" to continue rating the game maker as a buy.

"We no longer see sufficient upside to justify a Buy rating. Looking at FY20, even though our EPS estimate is rising to $4.36 from $4.02, our outlook is below consensus of $4.51 and, management, in our view, is unlikely to issue initial guidance beyond $4.10-$4.20. Furthermore, we are less enthusiastic about the incremental drivers in FY20 than we were two to three months ago. Most notably, the initial success of Apex Legends in 4QFY19 likely created a head fake where early, upward revisions of FY20 Street forecasts may have been too much, too soon as player engagement has meaningfully declined in the last 10 weeks. Furthermore, in looking at other key FY20 drivers, our current view is less enthusiastic than three months ago as: (1) Anthem proved disappointing relative to forecasts and its impact should be minor; (2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order appears to have no recurrent revenue spending potential; and (3) we project mobile will decline double digits. As a result of our higher FY20E EPS, our fair value estimate is now $100 (19x our FY20E EPS plus cash), up from our prior price target of $92. Based on our concerns and with just 6% upside potential from the current price level, we cannot justify a Buy rating and are therefore downgrading EA shares to Neutral. "