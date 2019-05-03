Fed's Clarida says economy is 'in a very good place' and backs 'patient' approach to rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday the U.S. economy is strong and interest rate policy is an appropriate place to support growth.

Speaking at the Hoover Institution Monetary Policy conference at Stanford University, Clarida endorsed the Fed's recent policy switch to "patience" in terms of implementing future rate hikes, and to data dependence as opposed to being on a preset course.

"The U.S. economy is in a very good place," the central bank official said in prepared remarks. "The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low, real wages are rising in line with productivity, inflationary pressures are muted, and expected inflation is stable."