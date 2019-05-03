Cramer: Why investors must time the big funds, not the business cycle, to win in this market

The key to playing stocks in relation to the business cycle is to figure out when the institutional investors will be triggered to buy and sell their holdings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"If you wait for a particular cycle to turn, you'll be too late — by the time there's clear evidence, you've already missed the move," Cramer said. "On the other hand, if you try to move too early, and the cycle doesn't turn, you can end up getting annihilated. That's why you need to be very careful before you try to anticipate a turn, but if you get it right, the rewards are so bountiful that it's almost always worth trying."

There's a split between the actual turn in a business cycle and its perception, Cramer said. The art of timing the cycle is subjective, and too much optimism can hurt a portfolio if the cycle doesn't materialize as predicted, he added.

He suggested that investors think about "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," the timeless duet sung by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, when stocks rally well in advance of anything that seems to be good news.

"You're not betting on when the business will bounce back, you're betting on how patient the other money managers are going to be," he said. "If there ain't no valley wide enough for some of these bigger dogs, then, well, that's the timeframe. When you can't game the game, you have to game the players."

Cramer reviewed what he thinks have been the most bizarre, yet lucrative, battles across industries in recent weeks.