Economist John Taylor thinks the Fed is 'in a better place' with interest rates

Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Economist John Taylor thinks the Fed is 'in a better place' with...

Raising interest rates has given the Federal Reserve some breathing room for the next time a downturn hits, economist John Taylor said Friday.

Stocks are hitting resistance — and with good reason

The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.

OPEC is 'likely to collapse,' warns Iran's oil minister

Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.

Tesla to raise even more capital than expected, including a...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Buffett willing to invest $20 billion in Occidental bid for...

Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources say.

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Overregulation will hand tech leadership to China: former...

Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.

Warren Buffett reveals how quickly his role in the Anadarko saga...

In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.

Federal Reserve

Economist John Taylor thinks the Fed is 'in a better place' with interest rates

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
VIDEO3:3103:31
Hoover Institution's John Taylor on the Fed and the US economy

Raising interest rates has given the Federal Reserve some breathing room for the next time a downturn hits, economist John Taylor said Friday.

The Stanford economist and developer of the Taylor Rule model that determines where interest should be based on growth told CNBC that he sees a central bank that has returned to rules-based policy in recent years, which he considers a positive.

"I think they made some good changes since they started to normalize. I think that's a good thing," Taylor told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box " interview. "To get a normalized Fed is good for the economy. I think that's good they're in a better place at this point in case something happens."

Taylor reportedly had been on President Donald Trump's short list for Fed appointments. However, his view on rates run counter to the president's, who has called for a 1 percentage point reduction in the benchmark funds rate.

Using Taylor's formula theoretically would put the funds rate around 3.5%, according to an Atlanta Fed calculator, though he did not express a view on where he thinks the right level is now. The current funds rate is targeted in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

He also said he thinks the economy can break out of its long-standing trend growth of a "lousy" 2% and get up to 3%.

