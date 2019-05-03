Fed's James Bullard says interest rate policy is 'a little tight' right now

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.Marketsread more
This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.Economyread more
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday the U.S. economy is strong and interest rate policy is an appropriate place to support growth.Economyread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.Jobsread more
Speaking at a time when the White House is pushing the Fed to lower rates, Bullard would not commit to that course, but did note the low level of inflation.The Fedread more
Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.At Workread more
Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.Marketsread more
Lawmakers, including Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, want the IRS and FTC to investigate tax software giants for allegedly...Politicsread more
While some have applauded the campaign for helping raise awareness around mental illness, others have criticized it for seeming to make light of mental health issues.Technologyread more
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's monetary policy now is "a little tight" and may have to be reconsidered.
Speaking at a time when the White House is pushing the Fed to lower rates, Bullard would not commit to that course, but did note the low level of inflation and expectations in financial markets that it will stay that way.
"I think we're a little tight on the funds rate, not too much but a little bit tight," he told CNBC's Steve Liesman during "Squawk on the Street " interview. "I think the global safe real rate in the short term is about zero."
If the real rate measured against inflation is zero and inflation runs around 2%, then that also should put the Fed's benchmark at 2%, he said. The federal funds rate currently is targeted in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.
"I would like to take this opportunity to recenter inflation expectations at 2%. I think that would pay handsome dividends for the Fed going forward," Bullard said. "We've made some big moves in monetary policy over the last three or four months. I think it's time to wait and see how that's going to impact the economy going forward."
Indeed, the Fed made a policy pivot in January when it said it would be "patient" about implementing changes to monetary policy going forward. The central bank advanced that position in March when it changed its rate forecast from two anticipated hikes this year to none.
Still, President Donald Trump has pressured Fed officials to change course and cut rates. He said earlier this week that he would like to see a full percentage point reduction.
"We get advice from all kinds of people, including you and including other politicians," Bullard told Liesman. "We get a lot of input from a lot of different angles."