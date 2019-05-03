Fed's James Bullard says interest rate policy is 'a little tight' right now

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Buffett says no textbook could have predicted the strange economy...

This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.

Fed's Clarida says economy is 'in a very good place'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday the U.S. economy is strong and interest rate policy is an appropriate place to support growth.

Tesla shares jump after carmaker raises size of stock and bond...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Fed's James Bullard says interest rate policy is 'a little tight'...

Speaking at a time when the White House is pushing the Fed to lower rates, Bullard would not commit to that course, but did note the low level of inflation.

The drive to make 5G a reality has led to a surge in demand for...

Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Democrats demand probe into whether Turbo Tax, H&R Block hid free...

Lawmakers, including Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, want the IRS and FTC to investigate tax software giants for allegedly...

Burger King faces backlash over mental health ad campaign

While some have applauded the campaign for helping raise awareness around mental illness, others have criticized it for seeming to make light of mental health issues.

Economist John Taylor thinks the Fed is 'in a better place' with...

Raising interest rates has given the Federal Reserve some breathing room for the next time a downturn hits, economist John Taylor said Friday.

Federal Reserve

Fed's James Bullard says interest rate policy is 'a little tight' right now

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard described rate policy as "a little tight" though he said he's not worried about it for now.
  • Bullard said he is concerned about inflation remaining low and indicated the Fed should "recenter" expectations.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's monetary policy now is "a little tight" and may have to be reconsidered.

Speaking at a time when the White House is pushing the Fed to lower rates, Bullard would not commit to that course, but did note the low level of inflation and expectations in financial markets that it will stay that way.

"I think we're a little tight on the funds rate, not too much but a little bit tight," he told CNBC's Steve Liesman during "Squawk on the Street " interview. "I think the global safe real rate in the short term is about zero."

If the real rate measured against inflation is zero and inflation runs around 2%, then that also should put the Fed's benchmark at 2%, he said. The federal funds rate currently is targeted in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

"I would like to take this opportunity to recenter inflation expectations at 2%. I think that would pay handsome dividends for the Fed going forward," Bullard said. "We've made some big moves in monetary policy over the last three or four months. I think it's time to wait and see how that's going to impact the economy going forward."

Indeed, the Fed made a policy pivot in January when it said it would be "patient" about implementing changes to monetary policy going forward. The central bank advanced that position in March when it changed its rate forecast from two anticipated hikes this year to none.

Still, President Donald Trump has pressured Fed officials to change course and cut rates. He said earlier this week that he would like to see a full percentage point reduction.

"We get advice from all kinds of people, including you and including other politicians," Bullard told Liesman. "We get a lot of input from a lot of different angles."

