Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.Jobsread more
Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.Marketsread more
Raising interest rates has given the Federal Reserve some breathing room for the next time a downturn hits, economist John Taylor said Friday.The Fedread more
The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.Energyread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources say.Energyread more
Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.Technologyread more
Job gains in the services sectors continued to rocket higher in April as hiring remained hot for computer system designers, social workers and health care professionals. Manufacturing, on the other hand, posted a third straight month of lackluster employment figures.
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report released Friday. The government said the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, more than the 190,000 increase expected by economists polled by Refinitiv.
The business and professional services sector alone added 76,000 jobs, with strong hiring in computer systems design, temporary help services and building and dwelling services like pest extermination, landscaping and housekeeping. The sector also includes lawyers, accountants and consultants.
The health care sector — a consistent employment juggernaut — came in at second place with a gain of 62,000 jobs. Ambulatory care including outpatient medical services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities accounted for more than 50,000 of that gain.
The manufacturing industry, a priority for President Donald Trump, failed to post a robust rebound in April following an anemic showing in March. The sector added just 4,000 jobs last month versus March's zero growth and February's 8,000 gain.
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in April, compared with an average monthly gain of 213,000 over the prior 12 months," the Labor Department said in a release. "In April, notable jobs gains occurred in professional and business services, construction, health care, and social assistance."
Leisure and hospitality had a healthy net job gain of 34,000 thanks to a surge in employment adds in the food service industry. That just tops March's 33,000 gain.
Retail trade employment shed 12,000 jobs following a loss of 15,000 jobs in March.