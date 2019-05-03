Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Skip Navigation
Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Economist John Taylor thinks the Fed is 'in a better place' with...

Raising interest rates has given the Federal Reserve some breathing room for the next time a downturn hits, economist John Taylor said Friday.

Stocks are hitting resistance — and with good reason

The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.

OPEC is 'likely to collapse,' warns Iran's oil minister

Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.

Tesla to raise even more capital than expected, including a...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Buffett willing to invest $20 billion in Occidental bid for...

Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources say.

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Overregulation will hand tech leadership to China: former...

Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.

Warren Buffett reveals how quickly his role in the Anadarko saga...

In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck

Job gains in the services sectors continued to rocket higher in April as hiring remained hot for computer system designers, social workers and health care professionals. Manufacturing, on the other hand, posted a third straight month of lackluster employment figures.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report released Friday. The government said the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, more than the 190,000 increase expected by economists polled by Refinitiv.

The business and professional services sector alone added 76,000 jobs, with strong hiring in computer systems design, temporary help services and building and dwelling services like pest extermination, landscaping and housekeeping. The sector also includes lawyers, accountants and consultants.

The health care sector — a consistent employment juggernaut — came in at second place with a gain of 62,000 jobs. Ambulatory care including outpatient medical services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities accounted for more than 50,000 of that gain.

The manufacturing industry, a priority for President Donald Trump, failed to post a robust rebound in April following an anemic showing in March. The sector added just 4,000 jobs last month versus March's zero growth and February's 8,000 gain.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in April, compared with an average monthly gain of 213,000 over the prior 12 months," the Labor Department said in a release. "In April, notable jobs gains occurred in professional and business services, construction, health care, and social assistance."

Leisure and hospitality had a healthy net job gain of 34,000 thanks to a surge in employment adds in the food service industry. That just tops March's 33,000 gain.

Retail trade employment shed 12,000 jobs following a loss of 15,000 jobs in March.

