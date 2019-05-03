Here are two cool iPhone camera tricks you're probably not even using

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks with literally everything they're worth.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz is in dispute with its auditor, so Berkshire Hathaway hasn't gotten the food company's financials.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett has shown a bigger interest in the oil industry with his recent $10 billion investment to back Occidental's bid for Anadarko, and he said it's a bet on the...Marketsread more
Warren Buffett's aversion to bitcoin just escalated.Marketsread more
Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and Warren Buffett's longtime partner Charlie Munger hinted that the company will buy more of its own shares in the future.Marketsread more
More than a year ago Buffett looked into investing in the ride-sharing company, which is going public this year at a valuation above $80 billion.Marketsread more
Melon Active Fixed Income CIO David Leduc believes investors should avoid long-duration bonds to avert potential losses.Futures Nowread more
President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with North Korea 'will happen' and Kim 'does not want to break his promise to me.'Politicsread more
A senior administration official told NBC that National Security Advisor John Bolton has "fully briefed" President Donald Trump on the situation.Defenseread more
In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.Technologyread more
There are 15.8 million independent workers who are full-timers. But getting recognized as a full-fledged employee — at Uber, Lyft and elsewhere — is not coming anytime soon....At Workread more
You don't need to be a professional photographer to take some pretty cool shots with your iPhone. You just need to know where to look on the device so that you're using the right options to get the best shot. This isn't about applying filters. Rather, there are two things you can do to almost immediately take cooler pictures.
I forgot about this until I was messing around with my iPhone this morning, but it's really useful for making sure you get the right shot, particularly if you have a baby in your arms or a dog that won't stop moving. Here's what you do:
Another trick is to always swipe up when you're going through your pictures. Apple lets you do a lot of fun things with your pictures, including turning them into a loop, which is particularly fun when goofing off with friends. Your phone will save it as a GIF.
Note: this only works with Live photos, so make sure you're not using portrait mode.
To do this:
And then you can make a picture like this: