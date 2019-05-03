SocGen first-quarter profit dives 26% amid choppy market conditions

Societe Generale first-quarter profit fell 26% over the first three months of the year, as challenging market conditions hobble Europe's banks.

SocGen, France's third-largest bank, posted net income of 631 million euros ($705 million) for the first three months of the year. That compared with net income of 850 million euros a year earlier and 624 million euros in the final three months of 2018.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter profit to come in around 637 million euros.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Revenues came in at 6.2 billion euros, down more than 1% when compared to the same three-month period in 2018.

The bank's core capital ratio stood at 11.7% at the end of the first quarter.

A protracted period of low interest rates has curtailed returns for retail banking in recent years, prompting SocGen — as well as other big European banks — to rely on the more volatile earnings from corporate and investment banking, with mixed results.

Last month, the Paris-based bank announced a plan to cut 1,600 jobs — mainly at its corporate and investment banking arm — in a bid to boost profitability after last year's poor performance.

The lender had previously announced it would cut 500 million euros in costs at its corporate and investment banking unit in early February after its fourth-quarter results were hit by a steep market downturn, which in turn forced it to lower both profitability and revenue growth targets.

Shares of SocGen have tumbled more than 37% over a 12-month period.