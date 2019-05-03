Skip Navigation
Bonds

Treasury yields continue to edge higher after Fed inflation comments

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
Key Points
U.S. government debt yields were marginally higher Friday morning, showing slim gains as investors await key economic data.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 3:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5576%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.9445%.

Comments by the Federal Reserve this week have sent rates higher, with yields still slowly climbing on Friday morning.

Friday's session will focus on important data releases. These include nonfarm payrolls, unemployment data and average hourly wages due out 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be services PMIs at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Investors are also monitoring different speeches from Federal Reserve representatives. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 10:15 a.m. ET and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will address an audience at 11:30 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled by the U.S. Treasury for Friday.

—CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this article.