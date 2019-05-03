Treasury yields continue to edge higher after Fed inflation comments

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
A trade deal between the United States and China — which is reportedly around the corner — might be derailed by a "temptation to game the system," according to a former U.S....World Economyread more
The lending was disclosed in Tesla's prospectus on Thursday to raise up to $2.3 billion with new shares and convertible debt.Technologyread more
On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.Technologyread more
HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares have gained around 5% this year, while its London-listed shares have lost around 3.22% in 2019.Banksread more
Societe Generale first-quarter profit fell 26% over the first quarter, as challenging market conditions hobble Europe's banks.Earningsread more
Peter Mayhew passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.Entertainmentread more
CNBC went inside the 'machine that builds the machine,' and what could eventually be one of a dozen massive Tesla factories globally.Autosread more
Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.Technologyread more
High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.Real Estateread more
U.S. government debt yields were marginally higher Friday morning, showing slim gains as investors await key economic data.
At around 3:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5576%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.9445%.
Comments by the Federal Reserve this week have sent rates higher, with yields still slowly climbing on Friday morning.
Friday's session will focus on important data releases. These include nonfarm payrolls, unemployment data and average hourly wages due out 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be services PMIs at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Investors are also monitoring different speeches from Federal Reserve representatives. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 10:15 a.m. ET and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will address an audience at 11:30 a.m. ET.
There are no auctions scheduled by the U.S. Treasury for Friday.
—CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this article.