Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.Oil and Gasread more
U.S. employers likely maintained a strong pace of hiring in April while steadily increasing wages for workers, pointing to solid economic growth and moderate inflation...Economyread more
A trade deal between the United States and China — which is reportedly around the corner — might be derailed by a "temptation to game the system," according to a former U.S....World Economyread more
The lending was disclosed in Tesla's prospectus on Thursday to raise up to $2.3 billion with new shares and convertible debt.Technologyread more
US tech stocks push Norway's $1 trillion oil fund to best ever gains.Marketsread more
Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.Technologyread more
According to four company insiders, uBiome was routinely billing patients multiple times without their consent as part of an aggressive growth plan that focused on increasing...Technologyread more
A top SpaceX official on Thursday confirmed reports that one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules was completely destroyed during testing in April.Investing in Spaceread more
The world's largest sovereign wealth fund just posted its most successful quarterly return ever.
Norges Bank, which manages Norway's $1 trillion oil-funded wealth pot, said a strong recovery in global stock markets across the first three months of 2019 had generated a 9.1% return overall. In Norwegian krone terms it was the investor's largest ever increase at 738 billion Norwegian krone ($84 billion).
The Government Pension Fund Global, as it is officially known, currently sits at around $1.05 trillion in overall value. The aim of the fund is to ensure a future source of wealth from current revenue derived from Norway's oil and gas sales.
As of March 31, 2019, the fund was invested 69.2% in equities, 2.8% in unlisted real estate and 28% in fixed income.
The fund's largest equity holdings as of the end of March were in Apple, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon. According to Norges Bank, those tech stocks were the bulk of the strongest-performing sector for the fund, returning 17.6% in growth during the quarter.
In its report, Norges Bank said oil and gas stocks as well as industrials also performed strongly.
"This is the fund's best quarterly return measured in krone ever. As a major equity investor, we must be prepared for large fluctuations in the fund's market value in line with developments in global stock markets," said Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, in a press release Friday.
The oil fund's performance marked a reversal from the last three months of 2018 when the fund posted its largest ever drop in krone value.
During that spell of market turmoil, Norges Bank went on a stock buying spree, taking advantage of dipping prices to buy stocks worth 185 billion krone.