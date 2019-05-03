Your first trade for Friday, May 3

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Jobsread more

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Marketsread more

Stocks are hitting resistance — and with good reason

The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

OPEC is 'likely to collapse,' warns Iran's oil minister

Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.

Energyread more

Tesla to raise even more capital than expected, including a...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Marketsread more

Buffett willing to invest $20 billion in Occidental bid for...

Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources said.

Energyread more

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Technologyread more

Overregulation will hand tech leadership to China: former...

Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.

Technologyread more

Warren Buffett reveals how quickly his role in the Anadarko saga...

In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.

Oil and Gasread more

Tech executive funding push to elect US vice presidents...

A San Francisco executive who co-founded education tech platform Degreed is behind a national campaign to change the way the vice presidents are selected.

Politicsread more

Your first trade for Friday, May 3

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:0601:06
Final Trades: EA, CBS, and more

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of EA.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of CBS.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Westrock.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Intel

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, BMY, CPB, CUBA, DIA, EOG, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR, WRK. Dan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long SMH June Put Spread.

More In Fast Money

watch now
VIDEO01:06
an hour ago
watch now
VIDEO04:41
Melissa Lee
watch now
VIDEO08:37
Melissa Lee
Read More