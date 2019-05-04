Buffett hints at possible successors, but 88-year-old CEO largely avoids the issue again

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks should lose literally everything they're worth.Marketsread more
Buffett says that longtime executives Greg Abel and Ajit Jain could one day join him and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger on stage and answer questions from shareholders.Marketsread more
Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz is in dispute with its auditor, so Berkshire Hathaway hasn't gotten the food company's financials.Marketsread more
Kraft Heinz announced last month its long-time CEO Bernardo Hees is stepping down on June 30 and will be replaced by former Ab InBev CMO, Miguel Patricio.Food & Beverageread more
Warren Buffett has shown a bigger interest in the oil industry with his recent $10 billion investment to back Occidental's bid for Anadarko, and he said it's a bet on the...Marketsread more
Use burst mode and camera effects to bring life to iPhone pictures and make your photos a lot more fun.Tech Guideread more
Melon Active Fixed Income CIO David Leduc believes investors should avoid long-duration bonds to avert potential losses.Futures Nowread more
Warren Buffett's aversion to bitcoin just escalated.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with North Korea 'will happen' and Kim 'does not want to break his promise to me.'Politicsread more
Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and Warren Buffett's longtime partner Charlie Munger hinted that the company will buy more of its own shares in the future.Marketsread more
In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.Technologyread more
OMAHA, Neb. — 88-year-old Warren Buffett gave Berkshire Hathaway shareholders another hint about who his successor (or successors) will be, but once again refused to tip his hand too much, frustrating some in the audience at the company's annual meeting who repeatedly asked him for more information on the matter.
The chairman and chief executive officer said at the company's annual meeting that longtime executives Greg Abel and Ajit Jain could one day join him and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger on stage and answer questions from shareholders.
For years, Buffett and Munger have taken questions from Berkshire shareholders without sharing the stage at an arena in Omaha. But Buffett said Saturday that "this format will not be around forever and if it's better to have them up on the stage, then we'd be happy to do it." He added that they thought of having all four of them on stage at the same time.
Abel and Jain were promoted last year, with Abel running Berkshire's noninsurance businesses while Jain handles all insurance-related operations. These promotions made them the clear-cut favorites to succeed Buffett once he departs from his post.
Jain even answered a shareholder question on Saturday at Buffett's urging, a rare occurrence at the annual gathering.
Still, Buffett shied away from hinting at exactly who is the frontrunner and when they would take over. Instead, he said of Abel and Jain: "You could not have two better operating managers than Greg and Ajit. It's just fantastic what they've accomplished."
Buffett made his remarks after hearing a shareholder's question on the succession matter. The crowd erupted in applause after the question was read, a sign of just how much the matter is weighing on their minds. Buffett has been running Berkshire since the 1960s and over that time the conglomerate has returned more than 20% annually, double the return of the S&P 500. Many shareholders want to know what the long-term succession plan is.
But Munger, Buffett's longtime right-hand man, said the way Berkshire operates makes succession questions tough to answer.
"One of the reasons we have trouble with these questions is because Berkshire is so very peculiar. We have a different, kind of unbureaucratic way of making decisions," Munger said. "We don't have analyst committees deliberating forever and making bad decisions. We're radically different. It's awkward being so different, but I don't want to be like everybody else because this has worked better. So I think you're going to have to endure us."