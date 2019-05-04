Silicon Valley's health-tech start-ups need to stop getting in so much trouble

In Silicon Valley, Mark Zuckerberg's declaration that engineers have to "move fast and break things" has been adopted by many start-ups that are trying to shake up the status quo.

But in health care, entrepreneurs are learning the hard way that such an approach can be quite destructive. This is an industry that, above all else, requires trust between companies, patients, practitioners and investors.

Just this month, several reports surfaced about venture-backed consumer health companies taking problematic and perhaps illegal paths to growth. Nurx, a provider of birth control medications that's raised $41 million, was reportedly storing pills in a shoe organizer hanging in the closet. SmartGut test maker uBiome, which has pulled in more than $100 million in venture funding, was raided by the FBI last week for its billing practices. And that's just this month.

Health-tech is a hot space for venture firms, which see a $3.5-trillion industry filled with tons of bloat, inefficiencies and unhappy customers. Advancements in software and artificial intelligence along with new ways for health brands to go directly to consumers have investors believing that there are plenty of opportunities to build big businesses.

As we're finding out, there's a lot that has to change. When lives are on the line, there's little room for growth hacking or the approach of "fake it til you make it." Theranos is everyone's favorite example of that, but Elizabeth Holmes is far from the only bad actor.