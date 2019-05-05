Mueller and Judiciary Committee tentatively agree on May 15 for Russia investigation testimony, House Democrat says

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.Technologyread more
"Avengers: Endgame" continues to catapult over film industry records on its way to becoming the highest grossing film of all time. The Disney and Marvel Studios film, which is...Entertainmentread more
While it holds the first Democratic presidential caucuses, Iowa carries even more intrigue as it is affected by trade issues and flooding during President Trump's reelection...Politicsread more
Musk told analysts in an earnings conference call last month that Tesla would be launching its own insurance product later in May.Buffett Watchread more
Micro futures begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this weekend, and they offer "huge" benefits to day traders, experts say.Futures Nowread more
After a review, officials found Maximum Security was guilty of a contact foul and awarded the win to the William Mott-trained Country House.Sportsread more
Berkshire Hathaway's Amazon bet seems to stray from Warren Buffett's value investing style, but the Oracle of Omaha said the e-commence giant is exactly a value company.Marketsread more
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks should lose literally everything they're worth.Marketsread more
GDPR is turning one year old this month. It's been a rocky ride. The organization that runs the landmark privacy legislation's implementation is underfunded. And the law...Cybersecurityread more
Robert Mueller and the House Judiciary Committee have tentatively agreed to May 15 for the special counsel to testify on the Russia investigation, House Democrat and committee member David Cicilline said on Sunday.
Calls for Mueller to testify have intensified after it was revealed that the special counsel wrote Attorney General William Barr a letter taking issue with his summary of the Russia investigation's findings.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.