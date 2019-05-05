Trump blames Kentucky Derby outcome on political correctness: 'The best horse did NOT win'

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump is not happy with the outcome of Saturday's controversial Kentucky Derby.
He's firmly siding with disqualified horse, Maximum Security, and he's blaming "political correctness" for the overturn of the horse's victory.
"The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby —not even close!" Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.
Maximum Security was declared the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, but the team for the second-place horse, Country House, objected. They argued Maximum Security, the 9-2 favorite to win, impeded other horses while making a wide turn heading into the stretch.
After a review, officials found Maximum Security guilty of a contact foul and disqualified him from the race. That made Country House the winner, and Maximum Security team pondering a possible appeal.
"I think this is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing, and not just because it's our horse," Maximum Security co-owner Gary West told The Associated Press.
The 1-1/4 mile race, called the "fastest two minutes in sports," featured the largest guaranteed purse of $3 million. More than 150,000 fans packed the grandstands and infield of Churchill Downs despite the wet weather.
—Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.