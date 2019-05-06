Anadarko poised to cancel buyout deal with Chevron after board says Occidental's bid is superior

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.Politicsread more
Anadarko Petroleum's board of directors said on Monday that Occidental Petroleum's buyout offer is superior to its agreement to sell its business to Chevron, putting the deal with the oil giant in jeopardy.
The reversal marks the latest twist in a rare bidding war in the oil and gas sector. Chevron now has four days to counter Occidental's latest bid for Anadarko, an oil and gas driller with prized assets in the U.S. Permian Basin, the Gulf of Mexico and Africa.
Chevron reached an agreement last month to buy Anadarko for $33 billion, or $65 a share. Shortly after, Occidental offered $38 billion, or $76 a share.
Here's the board's full statement:
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced that its board of directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the revised acquisition proposal it received from Occidental Petroleum Corporation on May 5, 2019 (the "Revised Occidental Proposal") constitutes a "Superior Proposal" as defined in Anadarko's previously announced merger agreement with Chevron Corporation (the "Chevron Merger Agreement").
Under the terms of the Revised Occidental Proposal, Occidental would acquire Anadarko for consideration consisting of $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 of a share of Occidental common stock per share of Anadarko common stock. Occidental has obtained committed financing for the entire cash portion of the aggregate transaction consideration, and completion of the transaction will not require or be conditioned upon the receipt of any vote or other approval by Occidental's stockholders.
Anadarko has notified Chevron that (i) Anadarko's board of directors has unanimously determined that the Revised Occidental Proposal constitutes a "Superior Proposal" and (ii) after complying with its obligations to Chevron under the Chevron Merger Agreement, Anadarko intends to terminate the Chevron Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with Occidental in connection with the Revised Occidental Proposal.
Pursuant to the Chevron Merger Agreement, Chevron has the right, during the four business day period ending on May 10, 2019, which may be extended in accordance with the terms of the Chevron Merger Agreement, to propose revisions to the terms of the Chevron Merger Agreement, or to make another proposal. Anadarko is required to, and will, make its representatives reasonably available to negotiate with Chevron during this period with respect to such proposed revisions or other proposal, if any.
If Anadarko terminates the Chevron Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the Revised Occidental Proposal, Anadarko will pay Chevron a $1 billion termination fee as required by the Chevron Merger Agreement. The Chevron Merger Agreement remains in effect unless and until terminated, and accordingly, Anadarko's Board of Directors reaffirms its existing recommendation of the transaction with Chevron at this time.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.