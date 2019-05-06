CDC says New York measles outbreak drives new cases in historically bad year for disease

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.

Investingread more

Here are the companies Wall Street is worried most about on a...

All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.

Marketsread more

Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if rates stay at...

However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.

Marketsread more

Watch Tim Cook's full interview from the Berkshire Hathaway...

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.

Technologyread more

Munger: Be afraid when a democracy thinks it can print money to...

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.

Marketsread more

Dow recovers more than half of decline on Trump's trade threat

Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...

Marketsread more

Buffett rejects socialism, calling capitalism 'absolutely a...

"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.

Economyread more

Buffett: 'No guarantee of success' with Haven health venture

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...

Health and Scienceread more

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Trading Nationread more

Democrats set Wednesday vote to hold AG Barr in contempt over...

The committee had set a Monday morning deadline for the DOJ to provide Congress with Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.

Politicsread more

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never...

"In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.

Marketsread more

Schumer urges Trump to 'hang tough on China' while other...

"Strength is the only way to win with China," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat to China.

Politicsread more
Health and Science

CDC says New York measles outbreak drives new cases in historically bad year for disease

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • The CDC confirmed 60 new measles cases last week, bringing the 2019 total to 764 — highest in 25 years.
  • Of the new cases, 52 were reported in New York, where two large outbreaks are occurring.
  • Measles cases have now been confirmed in 23 states this year, Pennsylvania last week confirming its first case in 2019.
Sterile water is prepared for a one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine.
George Frey | Getty Images

The measles outbreak in New York drove another increase across the U.S. in an already historically bad year for the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The federal health agency confirmed 60 new cases last week, bringing the 2019 total to 764 — highest in 25 years. It's also a record number of cases since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. Of the new 60 cases, 52 were reported in New York, where two large outbreaks are occurring.

In New York City, 41 new cases were confirmed, the CDC said. Eleven new cases were confirmed in suburban Rockland County. Health officials in both communities are urging people to vaccinate and are trying to control the disease from spreading.

Cases have now been confirmed in 23 states this year, with Pennsylvania being the newest addition.

Measles is highly contagious yet preventable with a vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. More parents are refusing to vaccinate their children, sometimes based on false information that vaccines cause autism. The disease spreads quickly and easily among people who aren't immunized, leaving communities with high rates of people who aren't protected vulnerable.

Six of the 13 outbreaks in the U.S. were associated with close-knit religious or cultural communities with lower immunization rates, the CDC said last week. Yet they accounted for 88% of all cases this year, highlighting how easily the disease can spread among people who are not vaccinated. The agency defines outbreaks as three or more cases.

For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.

Health officials are warning that the longer the outbreaks continue, the greater the chance that measles will "again get a sustained foothold in the U.S."

Measles starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat. It then causes a rash. Some people develop severe complications, such as pneumonia or brain swelling. Children younger than 5 and adults older than 20 are more likely to experience complications, making the disease especially dangerous for them.