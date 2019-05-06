China is considering canceling this week's trade talks after Trump's tariffs threat, sources say

Skip Navigation
China is considering canceling trade talks after Trump's tariffs...

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there'd been talk in recent days that something...

World Politicsread more

Dow futures drop more than 500 points as China considers skipping...

Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Marketsread more

Trump says tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase...

In addition, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."

Marketsread more

Trump escalates trade war just as investors were getting...

Professional investor positioning and sentiment now reflects a broad acceptance of a resilient U.S. economy and the chance for further upside in the indexes through the year

Trading Nationread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Markets start the week on a negative note after President Donald Trump cast doubt on a trade deal with China.

Market Insiderread more

Occidental revises bid for Anadarko in buyout battle with Chevron

Occidental Petroleum submitted a revised buyout offer to Anadarko Petroleum, offering 78% cash and 22% stock rather than a 50-50 split.

Energyread more

Trump says Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress...

President Trump says the special counsel's report found no collusion and therefore there is no need for the special counsel to testify. "No redos for the Dems!"

Politicsread more

Asia markets tumble after US-China trade tensions escalate; Yuan...

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. The Wall Street...

Asia Marketsread more

'Game of Thrones' is not the end of appointment TV — it's still...

Streaming platforms are eliminating the concept of appointment television. But the massive popularity of "Game of Thrones," which is almost structured like a reality show,...

Technologyread more

Amazon can already ship to 72% of US population within a day,...

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.

Technologyread more

Boeing says disabled alert on 737 Max wasn't necessary for safe...

Boeing's statement comes after Southwest Airlines, the company's largest 737 Max customer, said Boeing did not inform it about the disabled alert until after the fatal crash...

Airlinesread more

Corporate buybacks will fuel the next recession, and it could...

The Federal Reserve's tightening cycle and an "unprecedented" level of stock buybacks on Wall Street could push the U.S. economy over the edge, warns economist David...

Futures Nowread more
World Politics

China is considering canceling this week's trade talks after Trump's tariffs threat, sources say

Kayla Tausche@kaylatausche
Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • A source told CNBC that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will likely cancel the trip he'd planned for himself and a 100-person delegation for the final round of talks that U.S. officials had previously said could yield a deal by Friday.
  • A second source said Trump's decision to more than double the tariff rate on $200 billion of goods was meant to send a message to Liu to not come to the U.S. with more "empty offers."
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talk to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House April 04, 2019 in Washington, DC.
China may back out of trade talks scheduled for this week with U.S. officials after President Donald Trump threatened Beijing with increased tariffs.

Trump said in a Sunday afternoon Twitter post that the current 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. He also threatened to impose 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there'd been talk in recent days that something resembling a deal could result. Instead, two sources briefed on the talks said the Chinese side may back out of this week's negotiations.

That was pegged to Trump's new threats, they said, which abandon a six-month truce after Beijing waffled on some previously discussed commitments.

One source said the Chinese vice premier will likely cancel the trip he'd planned for himself and a 100-person delegation for the final round of talks that U.S. officials had previously said could yield a deal by Friday. Chinese officials canceled a trip in late September 2018 in similar circumstances.

A second source said Trump's decision to more than double the tariff rate on $200 billion of goods was meant to send a message to Liu to not come to the U.S. with more "empty offers."

The White House, the Treasury and the U.S. Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.