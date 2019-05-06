Chinese yuan tumbles as Trump's tariff threats sting markets

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China is considering canceling trade talks after Trump's tariffs...

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there'd been talk in recent days that something...

World Politicsread more

Dow futures drop more than 450 points as China considers skipping...

Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Marketsread more

Chinese markets plunge more than 5% as US-China trade tensions...

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. The Wall Street...

Asia Marketsread more

Oil prices tumble more than 2 percent after Trump declares new...

Oil prices tumbled by more than 2 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would sharply hike tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking...

Energy Commoditiesread more

The US is deploying a carrier and bombers to the Middle East in...

The United States is deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a message to Iran that any attack on U.S. interests or its allies will...

Politicsread more

Trump says tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase...

In addition, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."

Marketsread more

Trump escalates trade war just as investors were getting...

Professional investor positioning and sentiment now reflects a broad acceptance of a resilient U.S. economy and the chance for further upside in the indexes through the year

Trading Nationread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Markets start the week on a negative note after President Donald Trump cast doubt on a trade deal with China.

Market Insiderread more

Occidental revises bid for Anadarko in buyout battle with Chevron

Occidental Petroleum submitted a revised buyout offer to Anadarko Petroleum, offering 78% cash and 22% stock rather than a 50-50 split.

Energyread more

Trump says Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress...

President Trump says the special counsel's report found no collusion and therefore there is no need for the special counsel to testify. "No redos for the Dems!"

Politicsread more

'Game of Thrones' is not the end of appointment TV — it's still...

Streaming platforms are eliminating the concept of appointment television. But the massive popularity of "Game of Thrones," which is almost structured like a reality show,...

Technologyread more

Amazon can already ship to 72% of US population within a day,...

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.

Technologyread more
Asia FX

Chinese yuan tumbles as Trump's tariff threats sting markets

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • The offshore Chinese yuan tumbled as much as 6.82 against the dollar in the morning, marking a drop of more than 1.4% from highs of around 6.72 last week.
  • Meanwhile, China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint to 6.7334 per dollar on Monday, the weakest level in two and a half months.
US dollar and China Yuan arranged for a photograph on September 7, 2017.
studioEAST | Getty Images

The Chinese yuan plunged against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened increased tariffs on Chinese goods, surprising markets after weeks of talk that a trade deal was imminent.

The offshore Chinese yuan tumbled as much as 6.82 against the dollar in the morning, marking a drop of more than 1.4% from highs of around 6.72 last week.

The onshore yuan also dropped, to levels past 6.78, from around 6.73 last week.

Meanwhile, China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint to 6.7334 per dollar on Monday, the weakest level in two and a half months.

Trump said in a Sunday afternoon Twitter post that the current 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. He also threatened to impose 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."

The tariff rate on those goods was originally set at 10%. Trump had initially threatened to increase tariffs at the start of the year, but postponed that decision after China and the U.S. agreed to sit down for trade talks.

Sources told CNBC that China may back out of trade talks scheduled for this week. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there'd been talk in recent days that a final deal could result.

William Ma, chief investment officer at Noah Holdings, told CNBC on Monday that the yuan could hit levels of 7 against the dollar.

"We think that short term volatility will continue and potentially it could touch 7 ... in the near term. But our view is this type of volatility could change overnight if the talks resume to the normal course."

If talks deteriorate, however, it could "trigger a correction" in markets, he said.

Andy Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, said the yuan is "getting crushed."

"We expect the markets to come back some overnight, but it could be a messy opening in Europe," he told CNBC.

— CNBC's Eustance Huang and Patti Domm contributed to this report.