Cramer's lightning round: FedEx got hurt by China — Buy some in 3 days

Lennox International Inc.: "I have liked Lennox Industries since this show began. It's just an unbelievable market. They are really good at the HVAC and the sprinklers. Everything. Nice call by you."

Nabors Industries Ltd: "Don't buy. You don't need that house of pain. I want you in some better stocks."

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.: "Oh, man. You're just gonna be in the house of pain yourself. This stock is all the way up. You know what, I think you should just buy FedEx. I really do. I like FedEx here and you can buy some if it goes lower. I think FedEx is going to turn around. It's being slammed by China. Maybe wait three days, see what happens."

Blackstone Group LP: "I think the time to have owned that has now passed and I'm going to have to say don't buy because it had the big move. I don't anticipate another big move."

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.: I think it's spent enough time in the wilderness. I think that [CEO] Strauss Zelnick's got a lot of rounds in the fire. Do not give up on Take Two. Reports pretty soon. "