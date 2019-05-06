Cramer's lightning round: FedEx got hurt by China — Buy some in 3 days

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.Politicsread more
The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...Politicsread more
The bond king isn't sure which way bond yields are headed, but he does see a good bet that they'll move a lot.Sohn Conferenceread more
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.Sohn Conferenceread more
See which stocks posted big moves after the bell on Monday, May 6.Market Insiderread more
Stocks recovered the bulk of their earlier losses on Monday as investors bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal despite President Donald Trump's threat to hike...Marketsread more
"Normally when the market gets hammered, people wait around for a few days before putting their money back to work. Not today," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.Market Insiderread more
Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.Politicsread more
Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital CEO, is not shy when it comes to ridiculing the Democratic presidential hopefuls.Sohn Conferenceread more
Lennox International Inc.: "I have liked Lennox Industries since this show began. It's just an unbelievable market. They are really good at the HVAC and the sprinklers. Everything. Nice call by you."
Nabors Industries Ltd: "Don't buy. You don't need that house of pain. I want you in some better stocks."
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.: "Oh, man. You're just gonna be in the house of pain yourself. This stock is all the way up. You know what, I think you should just buy FedEx. I really do. I like FedEx here and you can buy some if it goes lower. I think FedEx is going to turn around. It's being slammed by China. Maybe wait three days, see what happens."
Blackstone Group LP: "I think the time to have owned that has now passed and I'm going to have to say don't buy because it had the big move. I don't anticipate another big move."
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.: I think it's spent enough time in the wilderness. I think that [CEO] Strauss Zelnick's got a lot of rounds in the fire. Do not give up on Take Two. Reports pretty soon. "
