Cramer's lightning round: FedEx got hurt by China — Buy some in 3 days

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Liu is still set to join trade talks this week, as US says...

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.

Politicsread more

Chinese delegation will come to the US for trade talks after...

The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...

Politicsread more

Mnuchin won't release Trump's tax returns: No 'legitimate...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...

Politicsread more

Gundlach says volatile interest rates ahead can make investors a...

The bond king isn't sure which way bond yields are headed, but he does see a good bet that they'll move a lot.

Sohn Conferenceread more

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn unveils two new trades at the...

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.

Sohn Conferenceread more

Stocks with the biggest moves after hours: Avid, AIG and more

See which stocks posted big moves after the bell on Monday, May 6.

Market Insiderread more

Dow makes stunning comeback, recovering nearly all of 471-point...

Stocks recovered the bulk of their earlier losses on Monday as investors bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal despite President Donald Trump's threat to hike...

Marketsread more

Cramer: Trump's tariff threat sent investors running to domestic...

"Normally when the market gets hammered, people wait around for a few days before putting their money back to work. Not today," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Here's why the stock market made a big comeback and didn't crash...

President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.

Market Insiderread more

Trump reignites the China trade war — here's how we got here

Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.

Politicsread more

Jeffrey Gundlach slams Democratic Presidential candidates: 'I say...

Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital CEO, is not shy when it comes to ridiculing the Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Sohn Conferenceread more

Pentagon shrugs off Trump's call to reverse student athlete...

The Pentagon says it currently requires military academy athletes to complete two full years of active-duty service before going into pro sports.

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: FedEx got hurt by China — Buy some in 3 days

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lennox International Inc.: "I have liked Lennox Industries since this show began. It's just an unbelievable market. They are really good at the HVAC and the sprinklers. Everything. Nice call by you."

Nabors Industries Ltd: "Don't buy. You don't need that house of pain. I want you in some better stocks."

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.: "Oh, man. You're just gonna be in the house of pain yourself. This stock is all the way up. You know what, I think you should just buy FedEx. I really do. I like FedEx here and you can buy some if it goes lower. I think FedEx is going to turn around. It's being slammed by China. Maybe wait three days, see what happens."

Blackstone Group LP: "I think the time to have owned that has now passed and I'm going to have to say don't buy because it had the big move. I don't anticipate another big move."

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.: I think it's spent enough time in the wilderness. I think that [CEO] Strauss Zelnick's got a lot of rounds in the fire. Do not give up on Take Two. Reports pretty soon. "

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com