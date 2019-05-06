David Einhorn calls Elon Musk's Tesla promises 'a lot of horse---t'

President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.Market Insiderread more
Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.Politicsread more
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.Sohn Conferenceread more
uBiome has temporarily suspended clinical operations, and will stop selling its SmartJane and SmartGut tests until further notice.Technologyread more
At the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn said CEO Elon Musk's Tesla promises are "horse---t."Technologyread more
All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.Marketsread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.Technologyread more
Glenview Capital Management CEO Larry Robbins said Monday that he's shorting shares of industrial conglomerate 3M.Sohn Conferenceread more
Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.Trading Nationread more
However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.Marketsread more
Tyson Foods, an early investor in Beyond Meat, announced Monday on its quarterly conference call that it would roll out its own meatless products this summer.Food & Beverageread more
At the Sohn Investment Conference in Manhattan on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder and president David Einhorn said Tesla CEO Elon Musk's promises about Tesla's self-driving vehicles amounted to "a lot of horse---t."
Greenlight is famously short shares in the electric car maker, and Einhorn is regarded as one of the most prominent and vocal critics of Musk as well.
Last year, Einhorn and Musk clashed over Greenlight's short position in 2018, after the hedge fund suffered losses from Tesla's rising share price in the second quarter. After that clash, Musk fans at Chubbies, a mens' apparel business, sent a box of short-shorts to Einhorn.
At the Sohn Conference, Einhorn quipped: "Napoleon once said, 'Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake,' so I won't. Just watch the screen."
He then presented a few slides showing Elon Musk's frowning face behind captions which were promises and proclamations he made recently, including:
"That's a lot of horse---t," Einhorn concluded, with a slide that showed a poop emoji replacing Musk's face in the slide, inspiring some chuckles from the audience.
Einhorn then moved on to a presentation about planes, trains and leasing, and some new investments at Greenlight.
The Sohn Conference convenes fund managers who volunteer to present investment ideas to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.