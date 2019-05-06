David Einhorn calls Elon Musk's Tesla promises 'a lot of horse---t'

Skip Navigation
Here's why the stock market isn't crashing despite Trump's latest...

President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.

Trump reignites the China trade war — here's how we got here

Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn unveils two new trades at the...

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.

Health tech start-up uBiome suspends clinical operations...

uBiome has temporarily suspended clinical operations, and will stop selling its SmartJane and SmartGut tests until further notice.

David Einhorn calls Elon Musk's Tesla promises 'a lot of...

At the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn said CEO Elon Musk's Tesla promises are "horse---t."

Here are the companies Wall Street is worried most about on a...

All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.

Watch Tim Cook's full interview from the Berkshire Hathaway...

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.

Glenview's Larry Robbins says he's shorting 3M shares

Glenview Capital Management CEO Larry Robbins said Monday that he's shorting shares of industrial conglomerate 3M.

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if rates stay at...

However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.

After exiting Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods will launch meatless...

Tyson Foods, an early investor in Beyond Meat, announced Monday on its quarterly conference call that it would roll out its own meatless products this summer.

New tariffs would make the US one of the most protectionist...

The U.S. could become one of the most protectionist countries in the world, if President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat materializes.

Tech

David Einhorn calls Elon Musk's Tesla promises 'a lot of horse---t'

Lora Kolodny@lorakolodny
Key Points
  • At the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn said CEO Elon Musk's Tesla promises about autonomous vehicles are "horse---t."
  • Greenlight is famously short shares in the electric car maker, and Einhorn is regarded as one of the most prominent and vocal critics of Musk.
  • The Sohn conference convenes fund managers who volunteer to present their investment ideas to help raise money to fight pediatric cancer.
David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

At the Sohn Investment Conference in Manhattan on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder and president David Einhorn said Tesla CEO Elon Musk's promises about Tesla's self-driving vehicles amounted to "a lot of horse---t."

Greenlight is famously short shares in the electric car maker, and Einhorn is regarded as one of the most prominent and vocal critics of Musk as well.

Last year, Einhorn and Musk clashed over Greenlight's short position in 2018, after the hedge fund suffered losses from Tesla's rising share price in the second quarter. After that clash, Musk fans at Chubbies, a mens' apparel business, sent a box of short-shorts to Einhorn.

At the Sohn Conference, Einhorn quipped: "Napoleon once said, 'Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake,' so I won't. Just watch the screen."

He then presented a few slides showing Elon Musk's frowning face behind captions which were promises and proclamations he made recently, including:

  • "It's financially insane to buy anything other than a Tesla. They will be like owning a horse in three years," – Elon Musk, April 22, 2019
  • "A Tesla will be worth $150,000 to $250,000 in 3 years." – Elon Musk, May 2, 2019

"That's a lot of horse---t," Einhorn concluded, with a slide that showed a poop emoji replacing Musk's face in the slide, inspiring some chuckles from the audience.

Einhorn then moved on to a presentation about planes, trains and leasing, and some new investments at Greenlight.

The Sohn Conference convenes fund managers who volunteer to present investment ideas to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.