European markets set for sharp losses at the open as US-China trade tensions escalate

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there'd been talk in recent days that something...
Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. The Wall Street...
Goldman Sachs said chances of a successful deal between the U.S. and China are now lower, but suggested that an increase in tariffs could still be avoided — depending on...
Oil prices tumbled by more than 2 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would sharply hike tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking...
The United States is deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a message to Iran that any attack on U.S. interests or its allies will...
According to one expert, the recent downturn in U.S.-China trade talks may not bode well for Trump's denuclearization dialogue with Pyongyang.
In addition, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."
Professional investor positioning and sentiment now reflects a broad acceptance of a resilient U.S. economy and the chance for further upside in the indexes through the year
Markets start the week on a negative note after President Donald Trump cast doubt on a trade deal with China.
Occidental Petroleum submitted a revised buyout offer to Anadarko Petroleum, offering 78% cash and 22% stock rather than a 50-50 split.
European markets are set to open sharply lower on Monday, after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would hike tariffs on goods from China.
Germany's DAX index dropped 163 points to 12,230 while France's CAC slipped 80 points to 5,466, according to IG. In the U.K., markets are closed due to a public holiday.
Market participants eyed with caution the latest developments in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.
Trump said overnight that current 10% duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would rise to 25% by Friday, throwing hopes of any near-term resolution into doubt. The president also said he would target a further $325 billion of Chinese imports with a 25% levy "shortly."
Meanwhile, China is reportedly considering backing out of trade talks scheduled for this week. Sources told CNBC that Chinese Vice Premier Liu would likely cancel a trip for the final round of trade talks. Chinese officials have previously canceled a trip under similar circumstances.
The latest tariff threat saw Chinese markets and U.S. stock futures plunge Monday, as investors worried the economic damage caused by the trade dispute thus far could worsen. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell as much as 2%.
Elsewhere, traders will monitor purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings for the euro zone, which drop at 9 a.m. London time.