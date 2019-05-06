Fidelity is reportedly about to offer cryptocurrency trading for pros within a few weeks

The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...Politicsread more
Stocks recovered the bulk of their earlier losses on Monday as investors bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal despite President Donald Trump's threat to hike...Marketsread more
Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.Politicsread more
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.Sohn Conferenceread more
President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.Market Insiderread more
At the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn said CEO Elon Musk's Tesla promises are "horse---t."Technologyread more
A victory by Occidental would block Chevron from advancing some of its key priorities and bolster one of its biggest Big Oil rivals.Energyread more
Threats from President Donald Trump seemed to throw a wrench in U.S.-China trade talks this weekend, but experts say there are still ways for negotiations to move forward.Trading Nationread more
The FTC warned Ukraine-based Wildec that three of its dating apps appeared to violate the commission's rules by letting young children sign up.Technologyread more
uBiome has temporarily suspended clinical operations, and will stop selling its SmartJane and SmartGut tests until further notice.Technologyread more
Satya Nadella pointed to several moves Microsoft is making in the open-source community during his annual keynote presentation.Enterpriseread more
Fidelity Investments' new cryptocurrency company will offer trading for institutional customers in a few weeks, Bloomberg reported Monday.
Betting that the cryptocurrency bear market will turn around, Fidelity created its cryptocurrency platform Fidelity Digital Assets in October. The new company began a custody service to securely store Bitcoin for its customers in March, CNBC reported. Now, they will be letting customers buy and sell the cryptocurrency in the upcoming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.
Fidelity, a roughly 72-year-old family-controlled firm, is primarily known for managing retirement plans and mutual funds. But it also spends $2.5 billion per year on technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain.
Forty-seven percent of institutional investors think digital assets are worth investing in, according to a survey released by Fidelity on May 2.
Further, of the 450 institutions interviewed by Fidelity for research for its new company, everyone from wealthy families to hedge funds to pensions, 22% of respondents already owned a cryptocurrency.
Since the Bitcoin boom in 2017, the world's largest cryptocurrency has dropped more than 60 percent since its high of almost $20,000 at the end of 2017 and was trading near $5,703 on Monday.
Fidelity is only offering the crypto trade to institutional customers. Rivals like Robinhood and Etrade Financial Corp. are taking on retail investors.
Bitcoin is up more than 54% this year.
Read the full Bloomberg story here.