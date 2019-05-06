Apple and Google remove three dating apps for letting kids under 13 sign up, FTC says

The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...Politicsread more
Stocks recovered the bulk of their earlier losses on Monday as investors bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal despite President Donald Trump's threat to hike...
Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn discussed two positions his firm has taken, both relating to leasing in the transportation industry.
President Trump's threats to slap more tariffs on China are being viewed as a bargaining tactic, and analysts say the most likely outcome is still a deal.
At the Sohn Investment Conference on Monday, Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn said CEO Elon Musk's Tesla promises are "horse---t."
A victory by Occidental would block Chevron from advancing some of its key priorities and bolster one of its biggest Big Oil rivals.
Threats from President Donald Trump seemed to throw a wrench in U.S.-China trade talks this weekend, but experts say there are still ways for negotiations to move forward.
The FTC warned Ukraine-based Wildec that three of its dating apps appeared to violate the commission's rules by letting young children sign up.
uBiome has temporarily suspended clinical operations, and will stop selling its SmartJane and SmartGut tests until further notice.
Satya Nadella pointed to several moves Microsoft is making in the open-source community during his annual keynote presentation.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that Apple and Google removed three dating apps from their app stores after the FTC alleged they allowed kids under 13 to sign up.
The apps — Meet24, FastMeet and Meet4U — are operated by Wildec, a company based in the Ukraine, the FTC said. According to the press release, the FTC warned Wildec that the apps appeared to violate the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which requires companies to obtain parental consent before collecting or using personal information from a child under 13 years old, and the FTC Act, "which prohibits unfair practices that are likely to cause substantial consumer injury."
The three apps ask for users' birthdays, email addresses and photos when they create an account and also collect their real-time location data, according to the commission. While the apps' privacy policies state users must be over 13, the services failed to block access to younger users.
The FTC said Wildec's apps allowed users to sign up for the service and be contacted by other users even after they indicated they were underage. Some adult users, who allegedly contacted minors through the apps, have faced criminal charges for doing so, according to the FTC.
In its warning letter, the FTC said it asked Wildec to immediately remove personal information of children on its apps. The commission also issued a consumer alert warning parents about the apps and advising them to consider parental controls to require approval on their kids' phones before downloading a new app. The FTC said "it's possible that updated versions of these apps could appear in the future – but only for adults."
Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
