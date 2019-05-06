Here are the stocks Wall Street is worried most about if a full-blown trade war breaks out

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.Investingread more
Trump threatened in a Twitter post Sunday to hike tariffs on goods imported from China, which instantly jolted the stock market that had been heading higher steadily on better-than-expected earnings and trade-deal hopes. If the threat goes through, companies with high revenue exposure to China including semiconductor suppliers and retailers will likely become the biggest casualties, according to Wall Street analysts.
HSBC complied a list of companies most sensitive to tariffs with big sales in China. U.S. companies with a major China footprint are concentrated in the tech sector including Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, Micron Technology and Intel.
Some on the list are already taking a hit. Shares of Apple fell nearly 2% on Monday while Nvidia's stock tumbled 3.4%.
"Semiconductor suppliers have relatively high 'ship-to' revenue exposure to China, " Quinn Bolton, senior semiconductor analyst at Needham, said in a note on Monday. "This high exposure to China puts the semiconductor sector at greater risk to the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war than many other segments of technology."
Bolton highlighted MaxLinear, Ambarella, Monolithic Power Systems, Semtech, which all have more than 50% sales in China based on their 2018 results or 2019 guidance. The Vaneck Vestors Semiconductor ETF is down 2.6% on Monday, on pace to post its worst day since March 22.
Some retailers could also be under pressure as elevated tariffs would stoke rising costs for the imported goods they sell, according to Michael Lasser, UBS's equity analyst.
"If the move to 25% tariffs goes through and it persists for an extended period, we believe the impact to many hardline, broadlines, and food retailers would be significant," Lasser said in a note on Monday. "The brunt of a full 25% tariff would likely be quite inflationary as the retailers have indicated they would use strategic price actions, where possible to mitigate the impact."
The analyst said home furnishing retailers Bed Bath & Beyond, William-Sonoma and Restoration Hardware could have "significant risk" given their elevated exposure to products from China.
— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.