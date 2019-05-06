Here are the stocks Wall Street is worried most about if a full-blown trade war breaks out

All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most by them.

Trump threatened in a Twitter post Sunday to hike tariffs on goods imported from China, which instantly jolted the stock market that had been heading higher steadily on better-than-expected earnings and trade-deal hopes. If the threat goes through, companies with high revenue exposure to China including semiconductor suppliers and retailers will likely become the biggest casualties, according to Wall Street analysts.