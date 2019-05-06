Pentagon shrugs off Trump's call to reverse student athlete policy at service academies

President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremony to present the Commander in Chief's Trophy during a White House event with the Army Black Knights in the Rose Garden.

The Pentagon stood firm Monday on its policy of prohibiting service academy athletes from getting deferments from their active-duty service requirements in order to play pro sports — even after President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that he was considering reversing it.

In a speech at the White House honoring the U.S. Military Academy's football team, Trump said that he was "going to look at doing a waiver for service academy athletes who can get into the major leagues like the NFL, hockey, baseball."

The president said that those athletes should be able to defer their required service so they can play professional sports. "I think it sounds good," Trump said of reversing the policy. "They'll serve their time after they're finished."

The policy that Trump talked up in the Rose Garden, which allowed military academy athletes to request reserve status in order to clinch pro sports contracts, was expanded by the Obama administration in 2016. One year later, however, Trump's own Defense Department abruptly rescinded it.

On Monday, Trump clearly expressed his preference for a return to the old deferment policy, adding that he had mentioned it to West Point football coach Jeff Monken. "I mentioned this to the coach, and it's a big deal," Trump said.

"Can you imagine this incredible coach with that little asset?" Trump said. "I think it sounds good, right?"

Shortly after Trump's comments, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell told CNBC that the Defense Department is currently following the 2017 guidance, which requires military academy athletes to complete two full years of active-duty service before going into pro sports.

"No service shall make unique or special arrangements pertaining to the initial assignments for [military service academies] or [Reserve Officer Training Corps] graduates that are not typically available to other such graduates," Maxwell said.

The White House did not respond to CNBC's inquiry about what had changed, if anything, about the president's thinking on the service policy. The Pentagon did not immediately say whether Trump had been informed of the 2017 policy change at the time it was made.