Here are the stock picks from the rising hedge fund stars at the Sohn conference

The 24th annual Sohn Investment Conference kicked off Monday in New York with some of the Wall Street's up-and-coming hedge fund managers announcing their top investment ideas.

Sohn is one of the most anticipated hedge fund events of the year. Fund managers volunteer their time and best investment ideas to help raise money in the fight against childhood cancer. The conference begins with Next Wave Sohn, a session featuring the young or new talent among hedge fund managers.

The picks from these rising stars:

Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Impactive Capital

Investment idea: Long Wyndam Hotels & Resorts

Wolfe, who founded Impactive earlier this year with the help of fellow Blue Harbour defector Christian Asmar, said that there's "no hotel we'd rather own" than Wyndam.

Wolfe highlighted Wyndam's insulation from online disruption thanks to its commanding position in the midscale and economy hotel market. Impactive sees more than 50% upside for the stock over the next few years amid ongoing consolidation around the globe.

Impactive prioritizes investment strategies like activism and a focus on environmental, social and governance.

Todd Westhus, Olympus Peak Asset Management

Investment idea: Short Western Digital bonds, long its senior secured bank debt

Westhus deemed Western Digital a "melting ice cube business" thanks to its dated hard disk drive business, which accounts for about half of the company's sales. Though Western Digital also produces solid state drives, a faster and more modern drive, Olympus said that the company's fundamental continue to deteriorate despite rising market prices.

Specifically, Westhus said Olympus is short the company's bonds and long its bank debt, hoping to capitalize off a 2-point spread. This long-short trade only has 2 points of upside and 2 points of downside so it's carry neutral. So, while the firm said it's protected on a potential loss, he said there's a "ton of upside."

"Again, it's not about if we are right or wrong, it's how much we lose when we're wrong and how much we make when we're right," Westhus said.