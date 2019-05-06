Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen enters prison

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019.

Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen entered federal prison on Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include ones he committed to benefit his former client, President Donald Trump.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.

Cohen, 53, arrived at the prison in Otisville, New York, less than two hours after telling reporters outside his Manhattan residence that, "There's still much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth."

After exiting a black SUV, Cohen took off his suit jacket and left it in the vehicle before walking into the facility at around 11:43 a.m.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance crimes, lying to Congress and to financial crimes.

He admitted facilitating payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, at the behest of Trump in ordered to keep them quiet in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election about their alleged affairs with Trump years earlier. The president has denied having sex with either woman.

Cohen, who served for years as Trump's personal attorney and fixer, also admitted lying to Congress about details of an ultimately aborted effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The now-disbarred lawyer has cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related issues.

Trump has said Cohen has lied about him in a bid to win a reduced criminal sentence.