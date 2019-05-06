Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen enters prison

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.Investingread more
All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.Marketsread more
However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.Marketsread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.Technologyread more
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen entered a federal prison on Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include ones he committed to benefit his former...Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...Marketsread more
"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.Economyread more
This year's Microsoft Build conference is packed with Azure cloud announcements, pointing to the company's biggest focus.Enterpriseread more
Tesla is raising $2.7 billion in fresh capital but that is only "a 12 month bridge," Morgan Stanley said on Monday.Investingread more
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...Health and Scienceread more
Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen entered federal prison on Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include ones he committed to benefit his former client, President Donald Trump.
This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.
Cohen, 53, arrived at the prison in Otisville, New York, less than two hours after telling reporters outside his Manhattan residence that, "There's still much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth."
After exiting a black SUV, Cohen took off his suit jacket and left it in the vehicle before walking into the facility at around 11:43 a.m.
Cohen pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance crimes, lying to Congress and to financial crimes.
He admitted facilitating payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, at the behest of Trump in ordered to keep them quiet in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election about their alleged affairs with Trump years earlier. The president has denied having sex with either woman.
Cohen, who served for years as Trump's personal attorney and fixer, also admitted lying to Congress about details of an ultimately aborted effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
The now-disbarred lawyer has cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related issues.
Trump has said Cohen has lied about him in a bid to win a reduced criminal sentence.