US backs Israel '100 percent' against Gaza rocket attacks, Trump says

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Trump orders intel community to comply with probe of 2016...

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...

US is considering duties on countries that undervalue their...

The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Asia markets mostly decline as investors worry over US-China...

Asia Pacific markets were mostly in negative territory on Friday morning as investors remained worried over trade tensions between the United States and China.

Why the founder of this $1 billion start-up is happy she worked a...

Zilingo founder Ankiti Bose says working as an investment analyst helped her build her near-$1 billion fashion start-up.

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max...

"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged with 17 new criminal counts

The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.

Cramer: Investors' hope for trade deal is keeping the market off...

Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.

Politics

US backs Israel '100 percent' against Gaza rocket attacks, Trump says

Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States fully supports Israel's response to a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.
  • Trump calls for an end to the Palestinian militant attacks, warning Gaza residents such actions would bring them "nothing but more misery."
President Donald Trump speaks to the press before the UN General Assembly on Sept. 18, 2017, in New York.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States fully supported Israel's response to a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza and called for an end to the Palestinian militant attacks, warning Gazans such actions would bring them "nothing but more misery."

"Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens.... To the Gazan people - these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace - it can happen!," Trump said in a message on Twitter.