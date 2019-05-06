US Treasury yields tick lower as investors digest new US tariffs on China

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.World Politicsread more
Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. Meanwhile, China is...Asia Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs said chances of a successful deal between the U.S. and China are now lower, but suggested that an increase in tariffs could still be avoided — depending on...World Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump may have to choose between U.S. stock markets and hampering the Chinese economy enough to make Beijing bend on the ongoing trade dispute.China Economyread more
Oil prices tumbled by more than 2 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would sharply hike tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking...Energy Commoditiesread more
The United States is deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a message to Iran that any attack on U.S. interests or its allies will...Politicsread more
According to one expert, the recent downturn in U.S.-China trade talks may not bode well for Trump's denuclearization dialogue with Pyongyang.World Politicsread more
In addition, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."Marketsread more
Professional investor positioning and sentiment now reflects a broad acceptance of a resilient U.S. economy and the chance for further upside in the indexes through the yearTrading Nationread more
Markets start the week on a negative note after President Donald Trump cast doubt on a trade deal with China.Market Insiderread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning, as investors digested news that the White House will impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods.
At around 02:19 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5232%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9163%.
Traders are reacting to news overnight that President Donald Trump has decided to raise current tariffs of 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday. In a Twitter post, he also threatened to impose an extra 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly".
Officials in Beijing are considering whether to back out of trade talks with the U.S. that were scheduled for this week. Both countries had indicated over the last weeks that they had made progress in their trade discussions.
In terms of auctions, there will be a sale of $75 billion in 13 to 26-week bills.