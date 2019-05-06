Warren Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if interest rates stay at these levels

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kraft Heinz, IBM, CBS,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Dow futures drop more than 450 points as China considers skipping...

Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never...

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett explains why he passed on Uber's initial public offering.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett: US-China trade war could be very bad for whole...

Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."

Marketsread more

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.

Investingread more

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Trading Nationread more

Tim Cook: Buffett's investment shows that Apple isn't really a...

Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has historically invested in technology only sparingly.

Technologyread more

Kraft Heinz to restate earnings for 2016 and 2017, citing...

Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.

Food & Beverageread more

Warren Buffett says stocks look like 'intelligent investments'...

Buffett says a broad portfolio of U.S. stocks as a better investment than government bonds.

Marketsread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls today: Five Below, Fortune...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Buffett says Occidental investment is a bet on oil prices over...

"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.

Marketsread more

China says it's still preparing for US trade talks — but won't...

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.

World Politicsread more
Markets

Warren Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if interest rates stay at these levels

Yun Li@YunLi626
Warren Buffett
Lacy O'Toole | CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said Monday stocks "ridiculously cheap" if interest rates remain at the low levels.

"I think stocks are ridiculously cheap if you believe... that 3% on the 30-year bonds makes sense," Buffett said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on "Squawk Box. "

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.