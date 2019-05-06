Warren Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if interest rates stay at these levels

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Marketsread more
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett explains why he passed on Uber's initial public offering.Marketsread more
Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."Marketsread more
Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.Investingread more
Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.Trading Nationread more
Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has historically invested in technology only sparingly.Technologyread more
Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.Food & Beverageread more
Buffett says a broad portfolio of U.S. stocks as a better investment than government bonds.Marketsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.Marketsread more
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said Monday stocks "ridiculously cheap" if interest rates remain at the low levels.
"I think stocks are ridiculously cheap if you believe... that 3% on the 30-year bonds makes sense," Buffett said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on "Squawk Box. "
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.