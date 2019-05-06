Fashion designer Zac Posen needed a team of engineers to pull off his vision of 'camp' for the 2019 Met Gala

Every year the Met Gala in New York City captures the attention of fashion-watchers and pop-culture enthusiasts.

This year, technology enthusiasts, engineering aficionados and manufacturing fans should pay attention too.

Fashion designer Zac Posen worked with GE Additive and Protolabs to create fashion pieces not stitched together by traditional dressmaking artisans but built and cured by 3D printers.

The theme of this year's fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is "camp," a concept that's admittedly a bit difficult to describe. It pays homage to Susan Sontag and her 1964 essay, "Notes on Camp." At the time, she described camp as being the "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

The camp theme served as a means to push a collaboration of the three unlikely partners, but Posen said working with 3D-printing technology has been something he has wanted to do his whole life.

"I dreamt it, GE Additive engineered it and came up with how these were going to actually happen. And then Protolabs printed it," Posen said in an interview at his New York office.

It was the day after the 2018 Met Gala when the fashion designer had lunch with Linda Boff, GE's chief marketing officer, and his imagination started churning.

"We flew to Pittsburgh to see a printing facility, and learned about plastics and polymers and polyamides and all these different materials," Posen explained. "Then I started to learn with different materials what was possible, what's not possible. And really the answer is, almost everything is possible."

Brian Peters, Protolabs' chief marketing officer, said, "GE then took his vision and helped produce the CAD [computer-aided design] files, what's needed for us to be able to produce the dress." Protolabs uses "a lot of GE equipment and we have the expertise and design capabilities to actually produce the various items that you'll see in these dresses and pieces."

Twelve months — and much draping, sketching, 3D-body scanning, computer engineering and manufacturing later — five celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday in the custom 3D-printed designs.