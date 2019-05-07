Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day right when your alarm goes off

Skip Navigation
Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Sell-off accelerates, Dow drops 450 points on trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance new tariffs happen

Gundlach believes the U.S. will increase tariffs on China further before an trade agreement is reached.

If these stocks break down, then you know the trade war is...

A downturn in the semiconductor space would be a meaningful warning sign in the trade war with China, J.P. Morgan says.

White House orders Don McGahn not to give Mueller documents to...

White House counsel Pat Cipollone says the documents "remain legally protected from disclosure under longstanding constitutional principles, because they implicate significant...

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally...

Jeremy Siegel: Stocks could drop 10% to 20% if China and US 'dig...

Stocks could drop 10% to 20% if the United States and China both dig in during trade talks, according to finance professor at the Wharton School Jeremy Siegel.

Digital ad revenue in the US surpassed $100 billion for the first...

The Interactive Advertising Bureau says digital ad spending continues to grow much faster than in TV and other media.

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day when your...

Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...

Home price gains keep shrinking, but housing is still overpriced

Home prices are less heated this spring, but the largest metropolitan markets are still overpriced. About 40% of the nation's top 50 markets, based on the number of homes,...

Nancy Pelosi: Trump is 'goading' Democrats to impeach him to...

Pelosi said Trump was dropping that bait because "he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn't really care."

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day right when your alarm goes off

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • A new Amazon Alexa routine lets your Echo do things when you turn off your morning alarm.
  • You can have Alexa tell you about the morning traffic, read your morning news or turn on the lights, for example.
  • You tell Alexa what to do when you turn off your alarm in the Alexa app, here's how to set it up.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

Amazon this week updated its Alexa voice assistant with a new feature that allows it to kick off a series of events right when you turn off your morning alarm.You could tell it to begin playing a news briefing, tell you the traffic, read the weather forecast, turn on the lights or whatever you want. It's all customizable.

This might make your morning routine easier, since instead of turning off your alarm and then asking for the weather, news, or padding across the room to turn on your lights, you can have Alexa do all of this the second you get up.

Here's how to set it up:

  • Open the Alexa app on your phone.
  • Tap the menu button on the top-left of the page.
  • Select Routines.
  • Tap the + button on the top-right of the page.
  • Select "When this happens."
  • Choose Alarm.
  • Tap Next.
  • Tap "Add action."
Set an Alexa routine to perform functions after your alarm is dismissed.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Now you can configure what you want to happen when the alarm stops, so I'll walk you through a few steps to get traffic, the weather and a news briefing.

  • Tap "Traffic."
  • Choose "Next."
  • Hit "Add Action."
  • Tap "Weather."
  • Pick "Next."
  • Tap "Add Action."
  • Select "News."
  • Hit "Next."

Now, at the bottom of the screen, select the device that will read all of this out to you. Pick the Echo in your room that you set your alarm from. You can also select your phone, though the alarm needs to be set through the Alexa app and not your phone's clock app for this to work.

Tap "Save" on the top-right of the screen.

That's it. Now, when your alarm goes off in the morning and you dismiss it, Alexa will start to tell you the traffic, the weather and begin playing your daily flash news briefing.

