Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day right when your alarm goes off

Amazon this week updated its Alexa voice assistant with a new feature that allows it to kick off a series of events right when you turn off your morning alarm.You could tell it to begin playing a news briefing, tell you the traffic, read the weather forecast, turn on the lights or whatever you want. It's all customizable.

This might make your morning routine easier, since instead of turning off your alarm and then asking for the weather, news, or padding across the room to turn on your lights, you can have Alexa do all of this the second you get up.

Here's how to set it up: