Where big corporations agree with the Democratic candidates on progressive policy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), one of several Democrats running for the party's nomination in the 2020 presidential race, has outlined details progressive policy ideas on workplace issues including government financial support to working parents to cover child-care costs.

Democratic candidates for president may have some common ground with America's largest corporations as they propose some progressive and family-oriented policies on the campaign trail.

In the latest CNBC Global CFO Council poll, U.S. CFOs were asked to choose which of a number of progressive policy proposals would have the most positive and most negative impact on their businesses. The poll found the most support for family-friendly policies like increased funding for child care and mandatory paid maternity leave. Medicare for all and universal basic-income proposals were seen as most likely to have a negative impact on the large corporations the CFO council members represent.

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing nearly $5 trillion in market value across a wide variety of sectors. The second-quarter 2019 survey was conducted from April 23-30, 2019, among 45 members of the council. The question about progressive policies was asked only to the 20 U.S.-based CFOs who completed the survey.

Among U.S. CFOs, 25% said increased government funding for child care would have the "most positive" impact on their businesses if it became law, while 20% say "mandatory paid maternity leave." On the downside, 40% said "Medicare for all" would have the most negative impact on their businesses, while 25% said universal basic income would.