'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally out of control'

U.S. debt has climbed to an alarming level, according to DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach.
"People are starting to realize that the deficit and debt are totally out of control," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Tuesday.
Guldach said the "main reason" the yield curve between 3-year Treasury bonds and 5-year bonds is steepening is a ballooning deficit. Last year, the national debt increased by more than 6 percent of GDP, he said. The rising deficit could mean trouble in a recession, Gundlach said.
He also flagged trouble in the corporate bond market, which got "dragged down" in the "economic mess that we're in."
"The corporate bond market is so much worse today than it was in 2006," Gundlach said.
Gundlach — sometimes known as the "bond king" — runs the $50 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund. Its five-year performance is one of the best in its category, but lagged most of its peers in 2019 with a gain of just 2%, according to Morningstar rankings.
—This story is developing. Please check back for updates.