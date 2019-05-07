Former creative director for Netflix puts water in a can, calls it punk and raises $1.6 million in funding

An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.Market Insiderread more
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.Technologyread more
Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.Trading Nationread more
"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 7.Market Insiderread more
People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.Investingread more
"Even after today's huge losses, I am still concerned about what could happen on Friday," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Papa John's reported first-quarter net loss of $3.80 million, or 12 cents per share, down from a net income of $17.4 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.Restaurantsread more
The U.S. has no high-speed trains, aside from sections of Amtrak's Acela line in the Northeast Corridor. Watch to find out why.Technologyread more
From its name to the melted skull on the front of the can, Liquid Death markets itself as the punk option for bottled water drinkers.Food & Beverageread more
Canned water brand Liquid Death claims to have a punk sensibility, but it's unlikely to scream "anarchy." Capitalism might be more appropriate.
The start-up just raised $1.6 million in seed funding, thanks to its marketing expertise. From its name to the melted skull on the front of the can, Liquid Death sells itself as the punk option for bottled water drinkers, saying it will "murder your thirst."
"We started Liquid Death with the diabolical plan to completely obliterate bottled water marketing cliches by taking the world's healthiest beverage and making it just as funny and stupid and entertaining as the unhealthy brands across energy drinks, soda and beer," the company says on its website.
Liquid Death's co-founder and CEO Mike Cessario previously worked as the creative director for viral marketing campaigns for hit Netflix shows like "Stranger Things," "Narcos" and "House of Cards."
Cessario told Business Insider that the brand was inspired by his days playing in a punk rock band. He said he wanted to appeal to the straight-edge punk crowd, which abstains from drugs and alcohol.
Liquid Death is also trying to appeal to consumers' concerns about sustainability and plastic waste. Plastic bottles have long been an issue for beverage giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
Its water cans are currently only available online. A 16.9-ounce can — the same size as a tallboy beer — costs $1.83, including delivery costs. The company said that it donates 5 cents from every can sold to help clean up plastic garbage in the ocean.
The funding round was led by early-stage venture firm Science Inc., which has investments in companies like the Dollar Shave Club and dog-walking app Rover. Other big name investors include Biz Stone, the co-founder of Twitter, and Jen Rubio, the co-founder of suitcase-maker Away. Liquid Death has raised $2.25 million so far.