How Joe Biden could win the battle but lose the war to Trump in 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden takes photos with people in the crowd at a campaign event at the Hyatt Park community center on May 4, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina.

In Sept. 2017, with many political analysts still preoccupied by President Donald Trump's blue-collar base, David Wasserman identified something else: the Democrats' burgeoning white-collar base.

The Cook Political Report elections expert envisioned the looming 2018 campaign as the "Year of the Angry White College Graduate." And that's precisely what the mid-term elections became, handing Democrats control of the House of Representatives.

Now Wasserman is challenging two broadly-accepted understandings of the 2020 presidential race: that Joe Biden's moderation muddies his chance to lead a left-leaning Democratic Party, while his broad acceptability and blue-collar appeal makes him the strongest Democrat against Trump.

Both notions, he argues, have it backwards: the former Vice President holds a strong position for the nomination race, but less so for a general election. The Democrats best-equipped to beat Trump, he adds, include a young gay man and a young black woman who make party traditionalists nervous.

Biden's early polling surge has dented skepticism that he can win the Democratic nomination on his third try over three decades. But only slightly.

The case against his chances begins with his 1988 and 2008 campaigns. Neither gained traction.

It continues with his half-century in public life, encompassing various domestic and foreign policy stances at odds with the views of young Democrats today. On trade, the Iraq War, and policy toward the financial industry, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have moved to exploit those vulnerabilities.

The case extends to his age, currently 76, which would make him the oldest president to take the oath of office if he wins. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, gently drawing an age contrast with Biden, calls herself "a candidate for our times."

But Wasserman notes that the divided Democratic field helps Biden in two ways.