No settlement expected in $27 million SEC 'market manipulation' case, court filing says

A settlement in principle for Florida businessman Barry Honig now appears to be off the table, according to a filing on Tuesday in the case that was signed by all parties.

The Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges for what it called "classic pump-and-dump schemes" in September.

The SEC filed for an extension of time on April 26 for a planned settlement.

"Defendant Honig and the Commission staff reached an agreement in principle to settle the Commission's claims for liability," the April motion said.

Now, the situation appears to have changed.