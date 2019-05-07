Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Papa John's, EA and more

Lyft CEO Logan Green (R) and President John Zimmer (2nd R) speak before the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Lyft seesawed in extended trading Tuesday, falling as much as 3% before swinging to nearly 3% up, after the company reported a large loss in its first earnings report since going public in March. The company reported an adjusted loss of $9.02 per share on revenue of $776 million. Lyft also reported guidance for its second quarter that came in higher than expected.

Trip Adviser shares dropped more than 6% after the company reported mixed first-quarter earnings. The online travel company reported earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $376 million, compared with analyst projections of 31 cents on revenue of $378 million. The company's hotel and restaurant revenues came in lower than expected.

Papa John's stock jumped 3% after the pizza retailer reported better-than-expected earnings. The company reported earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $398 million, beating Wall Street projections of 24 cents earnings per share on $386 million in revenue.

Shares of Electronic Arts jumped nearly 6% after the video game company announced strong guidance for the 2019 fiscal year. Electronic Arts reported earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

Shares of Sprint fell nearly 3% after the company reported quarterly revenue that beat estimates. The company reported revenue of $8.44 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. The company reported a loss of 53 cents per share.

Shares of Match Group jumped more than 6% after the internet dating company reported better-than-expected earnings. Match reported earnings of 42 cents per share, 10 cents higher than expected, and revenue of $465 million, just $1 million higher than expected.

Qorvo's stock surged nearly 8% after the bell after the radio systems company reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.22 per share, 17 cents higher than expected, and revenue of $681 million, $10 million higher than expected.

The company also issued first-quarter earnings guidance of $1.30 and revenue guidance of between $780 million and $800 million, topping analyst estimates for both metrics.