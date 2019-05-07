This is the top city for small business in the US: Study

Venture capital flow into Florida companies is rising. Some of the factors driving the trend are the rise in immigration and the shift to more gig-oriented work. Scott B. Smith Photography | Getty Images

Miami has vaulted to the No. 1 spot for starting a small business in the U.S., according to Biz2Credit's annual rankings of the Top 25 Cities for Small Business Growth released Tuesday. More than 82,000 small businesses employ 53% of the Miami-Dade County's workforce, revealed a study commissioned by the Florida Small Business Development Center. It also has a high percentage of microbusinesses, according to the FIU Metropolitan Center. A number of factors are driving small business growth. One is a rise in immigration, since many entrepreneurs bring high skills to the area. Another is a shift to more gig-oriented work. Government support for this key employment sector is also driving the trend. As a result, venture capital flows into Florida companies is rising, reports PitchBook/NVCA's quarterly venture capital report. The city's economy is boosted by a thriving tourism industry, along with international trade, financial services (Miami is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the U.S.) and telecommunications, as Miami is the most important city in the country for Spanish-language media. Construction in Miami is still robust, and the area continues to attract entrepreneurs, especially Latino small business owners. The city has long been considered a gateway to Latin America for import/export companies. Miami won the overall top spot, jumping from third place in 2018 because it topped Biz2Credit's proprietary BizAnalyzer analytic tool, which considers local economic factors that may not be applicable in other areas, such as the cost of doing business and tax rates. Miami companies averaged $1,198,424 in annual revenues, second only to New York City. Further, with an average credit score of 631, Miami ranked fourth behind only San Jose (643), San Francisco (637) and New York (634). For the survey using data from calendar year 2018, Biz2Credit examined 30,000 small businesses with fewer than 250 employees. Firms in the study had to be operational for at least one year and had less than $10 million in annual revenues. The ranking is based on a weighted average of data on Biz2Credit's customers across the country. The study looks at the health of small companies in each metro area, the rate of small business creation and the economic ecosystems for entrepreneurs, including the cost of doing business, tax climate and local talent pool. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has pushed to upgrade government processes that are typically slow moving, such as the process for obtaining a permit to open a small business. On Oct. 1, 2018, the city launched its Electronic Plan Review (ePlan) to provide residents, contractors and developers with the option to apply, upload drawings and documents for permits electronically via smartphone or computer. This service speeds up the permitting process by replacing the traditional paper-based review method, thereby improving the plan review cycle.