Trump administration's message to the world on Iran: 'Don't do business with these people'

The U.S. announcement that a carrier strike group and bombers are being sent to the Mideast to put Iran on notice is a "strong message" and the "right message," Energy Secretary Rick Perry told CNBC on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump is saying to the world that the U.S. won't stand for Tehran's "support of terrorism" and its threats to restart its nuclear program, said Perry.
"The smart message for our friends and allies around the world is. 'Don't do business with this people until they understand that there is a way to that you conduct yourself in the global community,'" Perry said in a "Squawk Box" interview.
Last week, the Trump administration said it would end waivers for countries buying Iranian oil in an attempt to reduce Iran's crude exports to zero following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 multination nuclear deal with Tehran. In response, state media there reports that Iran plans to revive part of its halted nuclear program but claims it does not plan to pull out of the nuclear agreement itself.
U.S. national security advisor John Bolton, who has spearheaded an increasingly hawkish U.S. policy on Iran, revealed plans on Sunday for a carrier strike group deployment to the Mideast, saying the move shows America would retaliate with "unrelenting force" to any attack.
— Reuters contributed to this report.
