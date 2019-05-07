USMCA trade deal could cost Georgia produce growers nearly $900 million, report says

Unless the proposed U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) is changed, it could "cause extensive economic damage to Georgia" and its fresh produce industry, according to economists at the University of Georgia.

"While the deal may be an overall positive for the United States, it exposes U.S. fruit and vegetable growers to a high risk of substantial harm through unfair competition from Mexican imports," the report said.

The report projected annual economic losses to Georgia's small fruit and vegetable industry under USMCA could be $340 million to nearly $900 million. It also said there could be job losses of about 3,300 to more than 8,600 under the proposed replacement to the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

According to the report, Georgia's blueberries usually have a market presence in Northern states ahead of local producers due to climate advantage. Similarly, it said Georgia's climate is ideal to grow fall vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, and eggplant.

However, the UGA report dated April 22 said Mexico has ramped up production of fresh produce in recent years and now "their imports compete directly with Georgia fruits and vegetables. Georgia's natural seasonal advantage has been diminished by Mexican imports arriving during Georgia's selling season at prices well below Georgia's production costs."

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was not available for comment. Perdue is a former governor of Georgia and agribusinessman.