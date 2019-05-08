Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Pinterest, US Steel, Mylan & more

UBS said it sees market share losses in the coming years.

"We downgrade US Steel to Sell from Neutral as we estimate near-term capital investment will not reverse market share losses in the coming years. Geospatial analysis conducted by UBS Evidence Lab shows planned capacity additions will result in 2.6% more domestic market coverage for electric arc furnace (EAF) producers versus 2.5% less for blast furnace (BOF) producers by 2022 (see UBS Evidence Lab inside: Is this the End Game?). We are reducing our 2019-2021 EBITDA estimates by 31% and raising our capex estimates by 94% on average. X is investing significantly in its asset base to remain competitive, but the result is negative free cash flow over three years (2019-2021 UBSe). We think the investment may only modestly reduce costs, and markets for new products may not be proven. We estimate X is pricing in EBITDA of US$94/st versus our US$82/st estimate and a US$64/st five-year average. "