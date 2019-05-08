Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's No. 1 tip for starting your own business

Bobby Flay takes it one dish at a time when opening a new restaurant 33 Mins Ago | 00:31

Nobody probably knows more about opening a restaurant than celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

For the restaurateur's first business in 1991, he teamed with businessman Laurence Kretchmer to open Mesa Grill in New York. Fame soon followed, as the entrepreneur opened more eateries, became a TV personality and authored a number of cookbooks.

Now he's offering advice to others who may want to follow in his footsteps.

"My No. 1 tip for somebody to open their own restaurant is to be overcapitalized and overpatient," he said.